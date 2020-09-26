Late drama at Brighton as Fernandes nets 100th-minute winner for Man Utd | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo was not in the matchday squad of Manchester United in their victory over Brighton in the Premier League.

The game, a five-goal thriller, saw both sides score in injury time, with Bruno Fernandes’ converted penalty in the 100th minute sealing victory for United.

Neal Maupay helped Brighton open the scoring with a penalty in the 40th minute before their visitors equalised three minutes later following an own goal by defender Dunk.

The Red Davils took the lead for the first time in the game just 10 minutes into the second half through Marcus Rashford.

United thought they were heading to a 2-1 victory but a 95th-minute equaliser by Solly March leveled both sides.

Just before the final whistle, a Harry Maguire’s header hit Maupay on the arm and a penalty was eventually given to United as Fernandes took the shot and sent goalkeeper Mat Ryan the wrong way.

Fernandes’ goal at 99:45mins is the latest scored in the Premier League since Juan Mata’s strike for Chelsea against Norwich in August 2011.

The win is first victory for the Ole Gunner Solskjaer side in the Premier League this season after they lost their opening game 3-1 to Crystal Palace last weekend.

