Sports
Late Garnacho winner helps Man Utd beat Fulham
A last-minute winner by Alejandro Garnacho helped Manchester United secure a 2-1 victory over Fulham in a Premier League clash on Sunday.
Garnacho scored a dramatic 93rd-minute goal through a Christian Eriksen assist to seal the victory for the Red Devils.
Eriksen had opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Fulham pegged back with a Dan James equaliser on the hour mark.
Read Also: UFC: Adesanya loses middleweight belt to Pereira after epic TKO
It was a thrilling encounter which stood as the last Premier League game before the 2022 FIFA World billed to hold in Qatar.
Earlier in the day, Aston Villa defeated Brighton 2-1 as manager Unai Emery continues his superb start with Villa.
Alexis Mac Allister had scored for the hosts Brighton in the first minute before Danny Ings helped seal an incredible comeback with goals in the 20th minute (penalty) and 54th minute.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...