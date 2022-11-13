Late Garnacho winner helps Man Utd beat Fulham

A last-minute winner by Alejandro Garnacho helped Manchester United secure a 2-1 victory over Fulham in a Premier League clash on Sunday.

Garnacho scored a dramatic 93rd-minute goal through a Christian Eriksen assist to seal the victory for the Red Devils.

Eriksen had opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Fulham pegged back with a Dan James equaliser on the hour mark.

It was a thrilling encounter which stood as the last Premier League game before the 2022 FIFA World billed to hold in Qatar.

Earlier in the day, Aston Villa defeated Brighton 2-1 as manager Unai Emery continues his superb start with Villa.

Alexis Mac Allister had scored for the hosts Brighton in the first minute before Danny Ings helped seal an incredible comeback with goals in the 20th minute (penalty) and 54th minute.

