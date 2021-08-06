Late President Yar’Adua’s son, Aminu, remanded in prison for allegedly killing four people

A Magistrate Court sitting in Yola has remanded Aminu Yar’Adua, the 36-year-old son of the late former President of Nigeria, Musa Yar’Adua, in prison custody for allegedly killing four people in an auto crash in Yola.

The former president’s son, who is a student of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola, was charged to court for allegedly causing the death of the four persons by dangerous driving on 23 June 2021.

According to the police First Information Report (FIR) tendered in court by the prosecutor, Insp. Zakka Musa, the accused had while driving along the Yola bye-pass on 23 June 2021, rammed into six people as a result of overspeeding.

The court which sat on Thursday heard that four of the victims died, while the two others were injured in the accident. The victims were said to hail from Sabon Pegi, Yola South Local Government Area of the state.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu blames Yar’Adua, Jonathan for delay in Lagos light rail project

The FIR stated, ”Those that died in the accident were identified as; Aisha Umar (30), Aisha Mamadu (32), Suleiman Abubakar(2) and Jummai Abubakar (30), while, Rejoice Annu (28) and Hajara Aliyu(27) sustained injuries.”

According to the prosecuting officer, the relatives of late Aisha Umar, Suleiman Abubakar, and Jummai Abubakar had demanded the sum of N15 million from the defendant as compensation.

However, when the FIR was read to the defendant as prayed by the prosecutor, he denied committing the offence, claiming the allegation was false.

With the development, the prosecutor prayed the court to adjourn the matter, to enable him to duplicate the case file and forward it to the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The Magistrate, Jummai Ibrahim granted the prosecution’s request and adjourned the matter to 19th August 2021, for further mention, and ordered that the ex-president’s son be remanded in prison custody until then.

Join the conversation

Opinions