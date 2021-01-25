LATEST TECH NEWS: 54gene opens new research laboratory in Lagos. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, January 25, 2021

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. 54gene opens new research laboratory in Lagos

Nigerian startup, 54gene, has opened a world-class research laboratory in Lagos State.

The new facility, built by the Abasi Ene Obong-led startup, is capable of carrying out human whole genome sequencing and a variety of other scientific investigations.

Launched less than two years ago, 54gene is a research, services and development company.

Since inception, the company utilises human genetic data from diverse African populations to improve the development, availability and efficacy of medical products that will prove beneficial to Africans and the wider global population.

Recall, last year, the startup raised a US$15 million Series A round to help it scale operations and launch new initiatives, where the new lab is a feature.

According to reports, 54gene is currently conducting research to discover novel biological insights based on genetic modifiers, by deriving information from its unique and rich data set.

Tech Trivia:

Which of these tech companies was founded in a one-car garage in Palo Alto, California?

A. Microsoft

B. Hewlett Packard

C. Samsung

D. Apple

Answer: See end of post.

2. Mastercard partners Network International to launch digital payment systems in Africa

In a bid to create a new digital platform towards accelerating the adoption of digital payments across the MEA region, Mastercard has partnered with Network International, a leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Mastercard stated that the partnership is to enable business owners benefit from the growing digital economy.

Speaking on the development, Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Digital Payments & Labs, Middle East, and Africa, Mastercard, noted that Mastercard’s trusted, secure technology will, through the partnership, be available to more people.

Read also: LATEST TECH NEWS: Nigerian startup Autochek opens office in Accra. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, January 22, 2021

He said: “Accelerated adoption of digital payments means more consumers and businesses are enabled to benefit from a growing digital economy and a world beyond cash.

“Mastercard’s trusted, secure technology will be available to more people through this digital platform and we are very proud to activate this important initiative with Network International as our long-term strategic partner,” he added.

3. Wingcopter secures $22 million to expand to the U.S.

Four years after bootstrapping, German drone technology startup Wingcopter has secured a $22 million Series A.

The raiser, which is Wingcopter’s first significant venture capital raise, was led by Silicon Valley VC Xplorer Capital, as well as German growth fund Futury Regio Growth.

According to press, the company focuses on drone delivery, and develops drone using its proprietary and patented tilt-rotor propellant mechanism.

Speaking to press, Wingcopter CEO and founder Tom Plümmer explained that the new Series A round will see it achieve its plans to expand into the U.S.

Today, Wingcopter operates commercially in a few different markets globally, including in Vanuatu in partnership with Unicef for vaccine delivery to remote areas, in Tanzania.

Tech Trivia Answer: Hewlett Packard

The company was founded in a one-car garage in Palo Alto, California by Bill Hewlett and David Packard, and initially produced a line of electronic test and measurement equipment. The HP Garage at 367 Addison Avenue is now designated an official California Historical Landmark and is marked with a plaque calling it the “Birthplace of ‘Silicon Valley’”.

The company got its first big contract in 1938, providing its test and measurement instruments for production of Walt Disney Pictures’ hugely successful animated film Fantasia. This success led Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard to formally establish their Hewlett-Packard Company on 1 January 1939. The company grew into a multinational corporation widely respected for its products, and its management style and culture known as the HP Way which was adopted by other businesses worldwide. HP was the world’s leading PC manufacturer from 2007 to Q2 2013.

Join the conversation

Opinions