LATEST TECH NEWS: Betatron accelerator accepts two African startups. 1 other thing and a trivia you need to know today, September 28, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

1. Betatron accelerator accepts two African startups into programme

Hong Kong-based accelerator Betatron has announced the listing and acceptance of two African startups into its equity programme. The two startups, which are based in Nigeria and Kenya, according to reports, impressed the funding organisation with its traction over the years. The development will see to the two startups securing funding from Betatron. Founded only four years ago, Betatron is an investment firm that runs an annual four-month accelerator programme to help companies expand their operations into Asia and secure funding.

Industry reviews revealed that the programme provides up to US$500,000 funding for each selected startup, as well as mentorship and guidance to ensure a seamless expansion process. Year on year, courting attraction from a wide range, a total of 2,500 applications were received for its latest cohort where Betatron selected nine startups to take part, including Africa’s OkHi and ThankUCash. While Nigeria’s OkHi provides a digital addressing network that turns a user’s mobile phone into their physical address, Nigeria’s ThankUCash launched a rewards and loyalty platform that helps customers access deals and businesses better understand consumer spending patterns.

Tech Trivia:

A “clickable” web address embedded into a web document is called what?

A. Cursory

B. Clickhost

C. Hyperlink

D. Follow through

Answer: See end of post.

2. Philippines payment processing startup PayMongo secures $12 million Series A

With recent upsurge in investment portfolios in Fintech, Stripe has led a $12 million Series A round in Manila-based online payment platform PayMongo. Announced earlier today, PayMongo offers an online payments API for businesses in the Philippines. Being the first Filipino-owned financial tech startup to take part in Y Combinator’s accelerator program; Y Combinator and Global Founders Capital, and another previous investor returned for the Series A. However, according to press, the round saw the participation of a new backer, BedRock Capital.

Meanwhile, experts have noted that the success of the team has been on the sort of partnership deals the company engage in. The company has partnered with several financial institutions, and its products include a payment API that can be integrated into websites and apps, allowing them to accept payments from bank cards and digital wallets like GrabPay and GCash. This way, for social commerce sellers and other people who sell mostly through messaging apps, the startup offers PayMongo Links, which buyers can click on to send money with full fraud and risk detection system.

Tech Trivia Answer: Hyperlink

A hyperlink is a word, phrase, or image that you can click on to jump to a new document or a new section within the current document. Hyperlinks are found in nearly all Web pages, allowing users to click their way from page to page. Text hyperlinks are often blue and underlined, but don’t have to be. When you move the cursor over a hyperlink, whether it is text or an image, the arrow should change to a small hand pointing at the link. When you click it, a new page or place in the current page will open.

