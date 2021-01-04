LATEST TECH NEWS: Bitcoin crosses $30,000 threshold for the first time. 1 other thing and a trivia you need to know today, January 4, 2021

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Bitcoin crosses $30,000 threshold for the first time

Bitcoin, the biggest name in cryptocurrency, has surpassed $30,000 in the wake of 2021.

The cryptocurrency, which had a major rough start during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, seems to be on a relatively vibrant return, what analysts described as a presumed gravitation from darkest to light.

Today, in value, a single Bitcoin, thus, is worth more than 30 grand.

Cryptocurrency industry experts further speculate that this sudden spike could be linked the increasing wish of investors to secure their money amidst worsening global economic recession.

Starting the new year at an all-time high, with the price sitting just below $32,000 at the time of report, the up take exceeds $20,000 in value for the first time less than 30 days ago.

However, some critics have suggested that the ultrasonic jump in the value was mainly due to new obsessions from new bitcoin venture(rs), who are entering into dealing with crypto for the first time.

2. Rwanda’s Karisimbi ventures into helping hospitals go paperless

With electronic medical records, Rwandan e-health startup Karisimbi Technology Solutions has entered into helping hospitals go fully paperless.

The startup, according to press, offers digital patient files that streamline service delivery.

Today, the startup, so far has been used to treat more than 30,000 patients.

The 5 year old company was founded by Angelo Igitego.

According to the founder, he spotted the opportunity when he accompanied one of his family members to a local hospital in Kigali.

He said: “Wait times were very long and difficult. Being a systems thinker, I realised that there was an opportunity to innovate and automate repetitive tasks like patient file creation and retrieval, and billing.”

He added: “Paper files are expensive to print, to store, to retrieve. They harm the environment. They cause delays in service delivery – imagine retrieving one paper file among 20,000.”

Today, Karisimbi makes money from monthly subscriptions and upfront installation fees.

