LATEST TECH NEWS: Cameroonian healthtech startup Healthlane closes $2.4m funding. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, September 8, 2020

1. Cameroonian healthtech startup Healthlane closes $2.4m funding

Cameroonian healthtech startup Healthlane has closed US$2.4 million in funding to expand its user base and add new features. The startup, which connects users with quality and affordable healthcare services, was founded early this year by Alain Nteff. Reviews revealed that Healthlane allows users to book appointments with healthcare providers across Cameroon and Nigeria via its mobile app, with a user base grown to more than 60,000.

Recall, the startup took part in the Y Combinator W20 batch earlier this year. Following the participation, the startup has entered into plans to expand its user base and add new features after raising US$2.4 million in funding from a host of investors. The new funding saw the participation of Sequoia Capital, Digital Horizon, Silicon Valley Bank, TSVC, Supernode Ventures, CRE, Capitoria, and several early investors including leading Chinese healthtech company Ping An Good Doctor. According to Healthlane, the new funding will be used to fund the building of its ecosystem of medical services based on existing offline infrastructure.

Tech Trivia:

Which music celebrity dumped Twitter for Instagram in 2017 and still maintains a growing following of over 18 million on Twitter?

A. Akon

B. Beyonce

C. Ed Sheeran

D. Naira Marley

Answer: See end of post.

2. S’Africa’s software startup PiCortex takes service to Tanzania

PiCortex, South African startup PiCortex, has announced expanding its operations into Tanzania. The startup, which was founded by Steven Sajja, Mohamed Majapa, George Sechu and Walter Mnyani, helps businesses digitise, monitor and scale their operations by providing meaningful insights to operational data in real-time, creating visibility and data-driven reporting. According to reviews, the company has developed a modular Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solution that enables businesses to formalise their operations.

Speaking on the development, Sajja, one of the founders, expressed his excitement over the expansion. He said: “Tanzania is interesting for us. Our consulting business created a good network in the region, which made it easier for us to plug into. The total addressable market is also quite sizeable, and its proximity to the rest of the East African region is very appealing.” In his remarks, he noted that: “We see these two countries as strategic cornerstones for expansion due to the role they play in their individual regions.”

3. Yellow raises $3.3-million in funding led by PIP

To scale-up its footprint to supplying its pay-as-you-go solar-power devices to over 100 000 customers in Malawi and Uganda, South Africa and Malawi-based tech startup, Yellow, has raised $3.3-million in a Series A Equity Financing Round. The funding saw the participation of Platform Investment Partners (PIP), Ruby Rock Investment and LBO. The funding, according to the company, will be used to expand the startup’s services and customer base. Speaking on the development, Michael Stannard, COO Platform Investment Partners noted that the investment is expected to support startups with strong management and unique technology.

He said: “Platform Growth seeks to invest in businesses that combine strong management teams with unique technology. In Yellow, we feel we have found this combination and have been hugely impressed by the deployment of Yellow’s Ofeefee software to solve complex problems in Malawi and Uganda. We are proud to provide capital alongside our investment partners, Ruby Rock, to grow Yellow into one of Africa’s leading digital retailers.” According to Yellow, however, the funding will be further used to rapidly scale up the startup.

Tech Trivia Answer: Ed Sheeran

29 year old Edward Christopher Sheeran is an English singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. In early 2011, Sheeran independently released the extended play, No. 5 Collaborations Project. After signing with Asylum Records, his debut album, “+” (pronounced “plus”), was released in September 2011 and topped the UK Albums Chart. It contained his first hit single “The A Team”. In 2012, Sheeran won the Brit Awards for Best British Male Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act.

In 2017, Ed Sheeran stopped using his Twitter handle @edsheeran, leaving behind a note on his bio for followers to join him on Instagram. The message reads: “I dont use this anymore, please follow me on teddysphotos on Instagram, lots of love x.” Despite this sign off, Ed Sheeran’s following keeps growing over the years.

