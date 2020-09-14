LATEST TECH NEWS: CcHUB launches Music-Tech Innovation Challenge 2020. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, September 14, 2020

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. CcHUB launches Music-Tech Innovation Challenge 2020

In a partnership deal with MusicTechSpace, Nigerian incubator Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) has launched a new competition seeking solutions that marries tech and music tagged: Music-Tech Innovation Challenge 2020. According to the tech empowerment firm, the challenge will provide winning solutions with access to incubation and the possibility of funding. The partner, MusicTechSpace, which was launched last year, is an innovation and community platform focused on the intersection of music and technology.

Speaking on the new development, CcHub noted that it aims, through the challenge, to find, identify and develop innovative solutions across four critical opportunity areas in the Nigerian music industry, namely legal advisory for artists, digitisation of label operations, artist management, and event management. In addition, winners will receive support from CcHUB and four key experts – Audu Maikori (founder, Chocolate City Group), Uduak Oduok (founder, Africa Music Law), Godwin Tom (founder, The Godwin Tom Company and iManage Africa Entertainment), and Wale Davies (founder, Palmwine Music Festival).

Tech Trivia:

Which of the following ecommerce solutions was built by Nigerians?

A. Ebay

B. Amazon

C. Listbuy

D. Alibaba

Answer: See end of post.

2. New car tech startup, ServiceMyCar, launches in Cape Town

Building on existing car service technology, a new car-tech startup, ServiceMyCar, has launched to focus on providing a technological solution to the challenges faced by the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and independent workshop network. With a grandstanding vision, the new platform will allow users in the Western Cape to access affordable quotes for car repairs. Reviews revealed that the startup, ServiceMyCar was created by a father and son duo Aidan and Athol Quin.

Analysts, familiar with the founders, noted that they brought their 38 years of experience in the motor industry, having identified a technological solution to benefit both automotive customers and businesses simultaneously. As a public venture, ServiceMyCar operates as is a tech solution to a problem in the automotive industry. However, as a result of what the founders have characterised as an “unstructured marketplace”, ServiceMyCar provides a platform that promotes equal opportunity for both OEMs and independent car workshops to compete and is a collective movement through technology utilising eCommerce to transform the car service and repair industry.

3. Nigeria tech-leadership initiative, ALI, records growth in months

With thousands of new sign up(s), Nigeria’s African Leadership Institute (ALI) has reportedly become one of the fastest-growing massive open online courses (MOOCs) on the continent, reaching approximately 6,500 users since its launch in June. Founded by Oladokun Oluwasegun, ALI helps learners acquire new skills by taking courses created by experts in different fields. According to the founder, the startup’s mission is to develop a new breed of African business leaders educated to global standards, who can create jobs, increase incomes and reduce poverty.

Reviews further revealed that ALI, which is a MOOC venture, adopts a peer-to-peer learning experience to increase the active participation of learners, simulating some of the features of a physical classroom. Speaking on his inspiration, Oluwasegun noted that the underlying belief was that its products will serve as a channel to educate emerging leaders. He said: “We believe our solution will educate and develop leaders and builders of enterprises who can create value for their stakeholders and society at large.”

Tech Trivia Answer: Listbuy

Listbuy is a social commerce platform, built by Nigerian techprenuers, that enables small businesses and individuals create and share their online stores, accept payment and allow users ship products to their customers seamlessly, and on the go.

