LATEST TECH NEWS: Egyptian logistics startup Sprint signs new merchants. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, January 6, 2021

1. Egyptian logistics startup Sprint signs new merchants

Egyptian logistics startup Sprint, as part of its plans to expand to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and other countries in the MENA region, has announced the signing of about 500 new merchant customers at home.

The two-year- old company was founded by Mohamed Deif. The logistics firm offers delivery solutions to e-commerce merchants.

According to reports, the company focuses on micro-merchants with monthly volumes as low as 30 orders a month.

Today, the startup has operations hubs all over Egypt, and its delivery network covers 24 governorates.

Speaking to journalists in Cairo, the founder noted that the vision of the startup was to improve e-commerce culture within its jurisdiction.

He said: “We are focusing on improving the e-commerce and logistics ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa by providing a technology-enabled platform that helps e-commerce merchants enjoy high-value logistics services and solutions regardless of their shipping volume.”

2. Egyptian ed-tech startup Akhdar closes six-figure seed funding round

Book summary mobile app Akhdar has closed new six-figure United States dollar seed funding round.

The round, which is expected to help the startup to further develop its product, was led by EdVentures, the venture capital arm of Egypt’s Nahdet Misr Publishing Group.

The four- year-old startup was founded by Mohamed Osama.

According to reviews, Akhdar began life as a YouTube channel summarising books through short and engaging videos, helping readers grasp the main ideas presented by those books.

Before long, however, the startup has since launched a mobile application that features hundreds of videos for audio and printed books covering more than 16 different genres.

Operating as a cultural platform, it generates simplified content from various books and presents it in a modern and engaging way to young readers.

3. Selina Wamucii launches AI powered solution, Kuzi, to fight locusts

In a bid to drastically prevent wastage and devastating effects on food stocks by locusts for vulnerable communities in Africa, Kenya’s Selina Wamucii has launched an AI powered solution, Kuzi, to technically meet this end.

The novel AI product, Kuzi, is built as “a free early warning tool, delivered by SMS, helping farmers across Africa to predict and control locust attacks.”

According to a statement from the organisation, Kuzi “uses satellite data, soil sensor data, ground meteorological observation, and machine learning to predict the breeding, occurrence, and migration routes of desert locusts.

In ensuring a potential damage is forestalled, farmers and pastoralists alike, through Kuzi, can receive free SMS alerts 2-3 months in advance before locusts are highly likely to attack farms and livestock forage in their areas.

Still operating majorly within East Africa with about 200 million reach, Kuzi’s alerts come in regional languages of Kiswahili, Somali and Amharic.

Algorithm

In computer science, an algorithm is a finite sequence of well-defined, computer-implementable instructions, typically to solve a class of problems or to perform a computation. Algorithms are always unambiguous and are used as specifications for performing calculations, data processing, automated reasoning, and other tasks.

