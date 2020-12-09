LATEST TECH NEWS: Ghana’s Koliko launches plan to expand across country. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, December 9, 2020

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Ghana’s Koliko launches plan to expand across country

Ghana’s food delivery startup Koliko, after a positive pilot, has announced plan to expand across the country. The decision comes on the heels of the startup recording hundreds of users utilise its service during its pilot and early months of full operations.

According to press, the startup was founded by Julius Asante and Osborn Amankwah after graduation from the university. After co-founding and registration, Koliko was beta-tested between September 2019 and January 2020, and thereafter launched in February.

The startup, which operates as a food delivery platform, gives users the freedom to choose what they eat by providing a mobile app that features a curated menu from local restaurants and food vendors.

In addition, it helps users pick healthy meals by providing nutritional information about meals on the platform. Speaking to press, Asante explained why they ventured into the food niche.

He said: “Our aim is to help people satisfy their cravings by connecting them to restaurants and food vendors in their locality. In doing so we are empowering small restaurants and food vendors in increasing their revenue by giving them access to a greater number of customers.”

Tech Trivia

Which ex-Manchester United player created Axis Stars as a social network for professional sports stars?

A. Ronaldo

B. Ferguson

C. Saha

D. Evra

Answer: See end of post.

2. Mobile payments app Zeal raises seed funding

Zeal, Egyptian mobile payments and customer loyalty startup, has raised an undisclosed round of seed funding. The fund, according to press, is to help it grow its team and scale operations in Egypt and the United Kingdom (UK). The one year old Zeal was founded by Omar Ebeid, Bellal Mohamed, and Amr Mohamed. The founders noted that the aim was to allows users connect a payment method to the Zeal app QR code and present it to a scanner in-store to pay and collect loyalty punches in the same transaction.

Going by the model, vendors receive a data analytics dashboard that tracks live spending at their branches, with the ability to forecast future customer spending using artificial intelligence. This way, the dashboard enables vendors to view actionable insights to trigger consumer behavior, engage with customers through targeted offers, push notifications, and analyse customer data to increase their purchasing frequency and customer loyalty. Further speaking on the startup’s ambition as it supports the apex bank’s vision towards financial inclusion, Ebeid revealed that Zeal was built to bring Egyptians a seamless and rewarding mobile payments experience.

3. Egyptian equity firm announces acquiring minority stake in DSQ Group

The Lorax Capital Partners Fund II (LCP), Egyptian private equity firm, has acquired a minority stake in DSQ Group, a statement from the company revealed. The new portfolio company, DSQ Group, is one of the leading loyalty and rewards solution providers across Central Europe, the Middle East, and the African region (CEMENAP) assisting more than 45 local and international clients. According to press, the company owns two sub-companies which are Dsqaures and Lucky.

However, the aim of the significant capital increase through LCP’s first investment is to accelerate the growth of new businesses and contribute to the expansion of DSQ Group’s geographical footprint locally and internationally. Aside DSQ, the equity firm LCP has also acquired a minority stake in Ezdehar Egypt Mid-Cap Fund. Commenting on the development, Marwan Kenawy, Co-founder and CEO of Dsquares explained that the transaction from LCP will enhance the company and contribute to its aim of expansion.

Tech Trivia Answer: Louis Saha

The former France international striker and ex-Manchester United star launched the company in 2013, the same year he retired after 23 years in the game. Taking inspiration from his career in sport, Axis Stars provides financial advice for professional athletes, coaches and agents with the aim of preventing bankruptcy – something that has plagued many once-wealthy stars down the years.

Sportsmen who signed up have included Andy Murray, Didier Drogba, Phil Neville and Florent Malouda. The network gives them a place to chat about lifestyle, insurance finance, physios, sponsorship and anything else related to their careers.

