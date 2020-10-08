LATEST TECH NEWS: Gmail unveils new logo. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, October 8, 2020

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Gmail unveils new logo

Google has launched a replacement for its iconic Gmail envelope logo. The new design, according to press, has a lot keeping up with other Google products. The new Gmail logo, as published, is an ‘M’ made out of Google’s core blue, red, yellow, and green brand colors. Reviewers, commenting on the logo, noted that it looks more closely like other logos for Google trademark, Google Maps, Google Photos, Chrome, amongst other Google products. With the disappearance of the envelope-like logo, emerging reports noted that Google considered dropping the M altogether or fully removing the Gmail red color, but people involved in user research studies weren’t happy with the changes.

Although, the new Gmail logo still feels predominately red, with a small touch of yellow and the blue and green holding up the arch of the M. Meanwhile, Google has also revamped its Calendar, Docs, Meet, and Sheets logos to match the new Gmail design. According to Google, the new logos are part of a broader revamp of Google’s G Suite software, which has now been rebranded to Google Workspace. These major updates come on the heels of a Google attempt to merge Gmail, Chat, and Docs into a central location, to better compete with the integrated approach of Microsoft Office and specifically Outlook email.

Tech Trivia:

Which company acquired professional networking site LinkedIn in 2016?

A. Google

B. Facebook

C. Microsoft

D. Apple

Answer: See end of post.

2. Egyptian startup Milango closes 6-figure seed funding

In a new push to expand across the MENA region and roll out new products, Egyptian startup Milango, a community management solution provider, has announced closing a six-figure US dollar seed funding round. According to reviews, Milango provides community management solutions to closed communities with products tailored to gated compounds and sporting and social clubs, among other communities. In addition, the startup’s platform offers these communities a cashless environment, access control, facility management, and more.

Industry insights revealed that the funding round was led by A15 with participation from other strategic angel investors. According to the startup, the new raiser will enable Milango to further capitalise on its success in the community management sector with the biggest real estate developers in MENA, and focus on new product innovation. CEO Amr Mostafa said: “With the support of our partners and A15’s strong technology ecosystem value they add to the equation, I am confident that Milango is on the right path to bringing the smart city of the future closer to today.”

3. S.Africa tech startup partners with FlySafair

South African digital payment tech startup Ozow has entered into partnership with one of the country’s leading airlines, FlySafair. Following the signing, the new partnership will enable customers to purchase their flight tickets without the use of a credit card, enabling South Africans to pay via an EFT. Explaining terms, Thomas Pays, CEO and co-founder of Ozow noted that the partnership will allow South Africans to pay for flights with an alternative payment system developed by the tech startup.

He said: “There are more than 49 million bank accounts but only eight million active credit cards in South Africa. This poses the threat of locking millions out of digital and financial services. As an impact-driven and market-led company, Ozow is at the forefront of developing products, services, and partnerships that enable greater digital and financial inclusion for all consumers and businesses. The partnership with South Africa’s most innovative and consumer-friendly airline is one more step toward this goal.” This way, Ozow will facilitate bank-to-bank automated and instant electronic funds transfers (EFTs) in a matter of seconds.

Tech Trivia Answer: Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. and LinkedIn Corporation in 2016 announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Microsoft will acquire LinkedIn for $196 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $26.2 billion, inclusive of LinkedIn’s net cash. The agreement, however, contained that LinkedIn retains its distinct brand, culture and independence.

