LATEST TECH NEWS: Google invests R2.2-billion in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, November 25, 2020

1. Tech giant Google invests R2.2-billion in South Africa

Google, today, announced an official investment of a whopping R2.2-billion in investment funding in South Africa. The funding, according to report, will go to Cape Town and the Western Cape regions of the country. However, the notable investment will amount from both Google and other investors will positively contribute to job creation and the growth of various local industries. Speaking on the development, Tim Harris, CEO of Wesgro, acknowledged how the investment will go a long way to boost the confidence of those regions.

He said: “The fact that global tech giants such as Google are looking to make a considerable investment in the province further solidifies our position as Africa’s Tech Capital. We welcome these investments and the confidence boost it provides.” The invest saw the participation of Google, Amdec, Capita, Lactalis, and Teraco. Today, collectively, the investors have committed R7.8-billion into the province. According to the Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, the investment will further increase job opportunities around the area. “Not only do these investments boost our local economy, but they will go contribute to much-needed job creation in the Western Cape,” he said.

Tech Trivia:

Which of these tech companies was founded in a one-car garage in Palo Alto, California?

A. Microsoft

B. Hewlett Packard

C. Samsung

D. Apple

Answer: See end of post.

2. OneCart signs partnership with Exclusive Books and HP Store

An on-demand grocery delivery service provider OneCart has announced signing a partnership deal with HP Store and Exclusive Books. HP Store is, according to press, a computer and electronics retailer while Exclusive Books is a bookselling chain. Experts say this development will expand its current offering of groceries and household goods to include sales of products from HP Store such as inks and toners along with a full range of books and stationery from Exclusive books. Commenting on the development, in an official press release, Ariel Navarro, COO of OneCart explained that the partnership will drive a wider range of products for users to choose from.

He said: “We are delighted to partner with leading retailers Exclusive Books and the HP Store, and bring even more variety and value right to the doorsteps of OneCart users with the ultimate convenience and flexibility of same-day delivery.” The 4 year old company was founded by an entrepreneurial duo, Ariel Navarro and Lynton Peters. Since inception, it offers consumers a personalised online shopping experience with a marketplace that offers access to a wide range of stores. Users can order items on the innovative OneCart platform and receive their delivery within a mere two-hours.

3. Zimbabwean startup Wellnescript launches employee wellness offering

One year old Wellnescript, a Zimbabwean startup, has launched an online marketplace through which employers can purchase wellness video modules for their employees. The startup which started off as a digital platform for diabetes and hypertension, today lists video modules from independent domain experts on the eight dimensions of wellness, and companies buy access for their employees. According to press, the startup offers both free and paid packages, with modules covering topics from employee physical and mental health to financial literacy and career growth.

In addition, the company also provides office and home based blood testing and wellness checks. According to Reggie Mutetwa, Wellnescript’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO), the platform also gives employees the opportunity to use the service for personal mental health monitor. He said: “Employees also use the platform to track their physical and mental health and can request one-on-one wellness coaching from qualified health professionals. Services are personalised through algorithms. In the future we also want to facilitate personalised wellness physical products like wellness foods.”

Tech Trivia Answer: Hewlett Packard

The company was founded in a one-car garage in Palo Alto, California by Bill Hewlett and David Packard, and initially produced a line of electronic test and measurement equipment. The HP Garage at 367 Addison Avenue is now designated an official California Historical Landmark and is marked with a plaque calling it the “Birthplace of ‘Silicon Valley’”.

The company got its first big contract in 1938, providing its test and measurement instruments for production of Walt Disney Pictures’ hugely successful animated film Fantasia. This success led Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard to formally establish their Hewlett-Packard Company on 1 January 1939. The company grew into a multinational corporation widely respected for its products, and its management style and culture known as the HP Way which was adopted by other businesses worldwide. HP was the world’s leading PC manufacturer from 2007 to Q2 2013.

