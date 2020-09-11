LATEST TECH NEWS: Google unveils graduates of first virtual Startups Accelerator. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, September 10, 2020

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Google unveils graduates of its first virtual Startups Accelerator

Tech gaint, Google, has published a list of its first virtual class of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa. The list, comprising 20 graduates, featured startups from seven different countries. According to industry analysts, the prestigious programme is a first of its kind, being hosted by Google. The selected startups underwent a 12-week virtual programme aimed at refining their product offering, providing mentorship, and attending workshops focusing on technology, product development, and business growth.

Speaking on the initiative, Onaijte Emerhor, Head of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, noted that “some of the selected graduates have secured funding and used the programme to their advantage, learning and growing.” Adding that: “To date, we have celebrated wins with one Nigerian startup playing their part in the fight against COVID-19 and three raising funding – one notable win being France raising a seed round of $250,000 after joining the program.”

In addition, however, it had the founders of the participating startups through the Founders Lab, which evaluated their current managerial styles with insight on how to become better leaders in their business.

Tech Trivia:

How many characters did Twitter originally restrict users to?

A. 100

B. 120

C. 130

D. 140

Answer: See end of post.

2. Egypt-based Isqan secures 6-figure pre-seed funding

In a round funded by undisclosed angel-investors, Egyptian prop-tech startup, Isqan, has boosted its investment profile as it reportedly secures a six-figure pre-seed funding. According to press, this comes on the heels of the launch of its new platform designed to revolutionise the country’s real estate sector. The startup, which was founded in August 20202 by Ali Ezzat and Karim Hazem, is a listings platform for users looking to rent or buy properties in Egypt.

Read also: LATEST TECH NEWS: TikTok partners Gritti to launch elevator pitch for entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, September 10, 2020

According to industry reviews, the startup only went live with its offering in the same month of launch, combining a user-friendly interface with a free services offering. Today, in a bid to grow its portfolio, it has partnered a number of Egyptian real estate companies to offer users a wide range of trusted options. Speaking on the raiser, its co-founders noted that its undisclosed angel investor “shared the same dream” as them in wishing to reshape the real estate market. Ezzat said: “We set out to disrupt what real estate search should look like in Egypt. We have created a new way to discover your next property purchase through an extremely simple and easy interface.”

3. Yobante expands service to five African markets

A Senegalese delivery startup, Yobante Express, has announced expanding logistics service to 5 other regions. This goes in line with its determination to take its delivery solutions across the continent. The two year old startup, which has been playing in the logistics space, is an online marketplace that connects local couriers with local commerce to optimise domestic, cross-border and last mile delivery. Reviews reveals that its web and mobile platform uses gig economy, independent and casual couriers within a resilient mesh network of relay points to deliver packages from point to point.

The tremendous growth of the company has been linked to its affordable charges as users noted that it is twice as fast and 40 per cent more affordably than existing solutions around the Senegalese region. Being a celebrated, recognised startup, it participated in the 2019 Startupbootcamp AfriTech accelerator programme in Cape Town. Co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Oumar Basse, in an interview with press, stated that the company delivers to Botswana and Zimbabwe from its base in South Africa, while it is also active in Nigeria and Ghana.

Tech Trivia Answer: 140

Twitter originally restrict users to tweet a maximum of 140 characters. Recently, this number has been doubled to allow 280 character length. Although, the most common length of a tweet back then when Twitter only allowed 140 characters was 34 characters. But now that the limit is 280 characters, the most common length of a tweet is 33 characters. Historically, only 9% of tweets hit Twitter’s 140-character limit, now it’s 1%.

Join the conversation

Opinions