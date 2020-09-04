LATEST TECH NEWS: Jobberman Nigeria acquires Ngcareers. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, September 4, 2020

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Jobberman Nigeria acquires local job platform Ngcareers

Nigeria’s foremost job outsourcing company Jobberman Nigeria has announced acquiring local job platform Ngcareers. With an impressive growth traction, the 11 year old Ngcareers has reportedly grown its venture from a few hundred users to over 1 million users in Nigeria as of 2019. According to Jobberman, its board has signed a 100% deal to acquire Ngcareers, describing it as a foremost online destination for job vacancies, recruitment insights, and career advancement tools.

ROAM Africa, owner of Jobberman Nigeria, according to reports, will further consolidate the Nigerian job marketplaces market as it aims to become the ultimate destination for job seekers in Nigeria. The new deal will see both Jobberman Nigeria and Ngcareers reach over one million Nigerians every month. However, during the transition phase, Jobberman Nigeria and Ngcareers will continue as independent brands, working closely together as a combined organization under the roof of ROAM Africa, a release from the company CEO Clemens Weitz noted.

Tech Trivia:

Identify the odd company on the list.

A. Microsoft

B. Cisco

C. Tencent

D. Oracle

Answer: See end of post.

2. S. Africa’s proptech company HouseMe secures funding

HouseME, Cape Town-based proptech startup has secured an undisclosed amount of funding that saw the participation of new and existing investors. According to HouseMe, the funding will be utilised to extend its position in the long-term digital rental and letting market. Ben Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of HouseME, revealed, in an interview with press, that the company was well-positioned to capitalise on the surge of interest in online platforms, especially in the long-term letting sector which had been lagging.

The CEO, who confirmed the new raiser, said: “This latest round of investment coincides with our celebration of three years in operation. We’re gearing up further after having recently completed work on our improved user experience.” Although, founded 4 years, HouseME has grown in strides and reports a user base of more than 150 000, further representing a substantial year-on-year increase. The fund is further expected to help HouseME on its mission to create a world where letting and renting isn’t so fraught with stress, risk, and unfair discrimination.

3. Canada-based Xanadu announces launch of quantum cloud platform

With plans to double qubits every 6 months, quantum computing startup Xanadu has today launched its quantum cloud platform. According to the company CEO, developers can now access Xanadu’s gate-based photonic quantum processors with 8-qubit or 12-qubit chips as the company works towards the introduction of 24-qubit chips “in the next month or so.” Analysts, who are familiar with the startup, noted that the quantum firm expects to “roughly double” the number of qubits available in its cloud every six months.

Speaking on the development, Xanadu Quantum Cloud is expected to allow businesses, developers, and researchers build novel solutions to problems in finance, quantum chemistry, machine learning, and graph analytics. Since the development of quantum computing, its spectrum has leveraged qubits to perform computations that would be much more difficult for a classical computer. Industry insights revealed that the Toronto-based Xanadu has been developing quantum computers based on photonics since its founding in September 2016.

Tech Trivia Answer: Tencent

Tencent Holdings Ltd. is a global multinational conglomerate holding company founded in 1998, whose subsidiaries specialise in various Internet-related services and products, entertainment, artificial intelligence and technology. in globally.

Unlike other listed companies in the trivia post, Tencent is the only Chinese company, standing it odd in a list of American companies. Tencent’s twin-skyscrapers headquarters Tencent Seafront Towers (also known as Tencent Binhai Mansion) are based in Nanshan District, Shenzhen.

