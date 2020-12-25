LATEST TECH NEWS: Lagos-based truQ records increasing market growth. 1 other thing and a trivia you need to know today, December 25, 2020

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Lagos-based truQ records increasing market growth

Despite the negative effect of the pandemic in 2020, Nigerian logistics startup truQ has announced recording growth, signing up new clients as venture partners.

Speaking to news men, the firm which is an on-demand logistics platform, leveraging technology to connect anyone who needs to move anything with the closest available vehicle, noted that the company has seen strong uptake since launching in Lagos in February.

With truQ, users can choose between different sizes of vehicles ranging from minivan to big truck, in connecting them to the closest available driver in minutes, or providing real-time tracking.

According to industry reviews, the startup was founded in February by Williams Fatayo, Foluso Ojo and Isaac Chikutukutu.

Speaking on the need, the board noted that the company was borne out of frustrating experiences in moving large items in Lagos.

Ojo said: “We witnessed first hand the challenges that people go through when they want to move heavy items ranging from furniture to electronics and others.

“These challenges were mostly a user’s inaccessibility to drivers and drivers’ inaccessibility to people who need them, irregular and exorbitant pricing, and unreliable systems, just to mention a few.

“We have seen wide acceptance of our platform. At the moment, we have over 70 drivers on our platform and stores who are dependent on us to service their logistics needs.”

Today, the company boasts of having made over 300 trips.

Tech Trivia:

Which of these tech companies was founded in a one-car garage in Palo Alto, California?

A. Microsoft

B. Hewlett Packard

C. Samsung

D. Apple

Answer: See end of post.

2. Bristol’s Brightpearl raises $33M Series C round

Led by Sage, Brightpearl, has raised $33 million in funding to scale its business.

Brightpearl, according to reviews, allows retailers to streamline their operations by way of boosting sales.

The Series C round as led by Sage, makes it a total of $23 million invested into the U.K. by Sage.

For Brightpearl, its previous backers include: Cipio Partners, Notion Capital and Verdane.

Read also: LATEST TECH NEWS: Senegal’s Oolu secures $8.5-million. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, December 24, 2020

In the new round, these old backers invested about $10 million.

The Bristol, U.K.-based startup has a platform for financial management, CRM, fulfillment, inventory and sales order management, purchasing and supplier management, warehousing and logistics.

Further speaking on the development, Derek O’Carroll, the chief executive of Brightpearl, expressed the company’s excitement on the raiser.

He said: “We are delighted to build this new relationship with Sage to further support our retail customers and accelerate the strong presence that Sage and Brightpearl have in the UK and US. Brightpearl’s solution brings significant benefits by automating retail processes so global merchants can save time and deliver outstanding and rapid end-to-end customer experiences.”

Tech Trivia Answer: Hewlett Packard

The company was founded in a one-car garage in Palo Alto, California by Bill Hewlett and David Packard, and initially produced a line of electronic test and measurement equipment. The HP Garage at 367 Addison Avenue is now designated an official California Historical Landmark and is marked with a plaque calling it the “Birthplace of ‘Silicon Valley’”.

The company got its first big contract in 1938, providing its test and measurement instruments for production of Walt Disney Pictures’ hugely successful animated film Fantasia. This success led Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard to formally establish their Hewlett-Packard Company on 1 January 1939. The company grew into a multinational corporation widely respected for its products, and its management style and culture known as the HP Way which was adopted by other businesses worldwide. HP was the world’s leading PC manufacturer from 2007 to Q2 2013.

Join the conversation

Opinions