LATEST TECH NEWS: Nigerian startup Trep Labs develops app to track Covid-19 cases. 4 other things and a trivia you need to know today, June 11, 2020

These 5 latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Nigerian startup Trep Labs develops app to track Covid-19 cases

A Nigerian youth-owned startup Trep Labs has finalised the development of an app to track Covid-19 cases in the country. This development, from the health firm, adds to the list of resources contributed to increase the tracking of coronavirus in Nigeria. As a startup dedicated to providing timely solutions to health-related issues in Nigeria, the new initiative was designed as a customised mobile app to help track coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

Industry reviews reveal that the app works by detailing the number of active, recovered, and death cases. Going by the name “Itoju” (a Yoruba word to mean “care”), the app enables individuals to report their health status, get graphical information on the potential spread of the virus in their immediate area, and more importantly stay abreast on recent development about the crisis across the world.

2. Grubhub opts for Europe’s Just Eat Takeaway after failed negotiation with Uber

Following its failed negotiation with Uber, Grubhub has announced a planned merger with Europe-based Just Eat Takeaway that will make it the world’s largest online food delivery company outside of China. According to GrubHub, its Uber deal could not be sustained on the ground of regulatory concerns.

In the new deal, however, Just Eat Takeaway has agreed to acquire Grubhub for $7.3 billion in stock. And, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. Should this eventually pull through as a success by getting the nod from regulators and also both sets of shareholders; Matt Maloney, Grubhub CEO, will join Just Eat Takeaway’s management board and take the reins of the combined business in North America, while two Grubhub directors will join Just Eat Takeaway’s supervisory board.

Tech Trivia:

Facebook co-founder Sean Parker was also the co-founder of which other company?

A. Napster

B. IBM

C. PayPal

D. Disney

Answer: See end of post.

3. Cairo Angels launches fundraising consultancy for startups

For early and growth stage startups operating in the Middle East and Africa, Egypt’s Cairo Angels has launched a fundraising consultancy. With a registered presence in Egypt, Cairo Angels has been operating as Egypt’s first formal network of angel investors, investing in and supporting startups and early-stage, high-growth businesses.

According to the VC, its new consultancy services will provide startups with high value advice and support around the fundraising process, including building financial models. For Cario Angels, its initiative would see to preparing a detailed financial plan, formulating strategy and drafting a strategic direction memo, pitch preparation and delivery training. While it is intended to equally facilitate investor outreach and assessment, the consultancy project is expected to help startups in areas and negotiating and finalising terms.

4. Nigerian startup introduces WhatsApp bot to connect shoppers with retailers

E Dey Shop, a Nigerian startup, has announced introducing a WhatsApp-based bot helping shoppers find products, services or institutions anywhere in the country. Launched barely 2 months ago, E Dey Shop launched its WhatsApp bot to identify search queries and locations within the messages it receives.

With the bot technology, shoppers can ask questions, like “where can I find Amala in Ikotun?” or “dry Cleaners in Kaduna”, and the bot replies with offerings from over 200 registered E Dey Shop merchants along with information scraped from the web. This way, shoppers in the funnel can proceed to chat with the merchant, make an order, or visit a physical store.

5. iBanFirst closes $23.8m round to expand its portfolio

In a bid to expand its corporate portfolio, French startup iBanFirst has closed a $23.8 million (€21 million) Series C round. The round, which was led by Elaia and Bpifrance’s Large Venture fund, saw the participation of previous investors including Serena, Breega and Xavier Niel.

iBanFirst, which allows clients pay suppliers and get paid by corresponding clients all around the world in dozens of currencies, was initially in the process of raising its funding round before the coronavirus pandemic. Although the lead investor dropped the deal at the last minute, an unexplained painful exit. According to iBanFirst, the action gave way to Elaia, as it stepped in to replace the previous lead investor and handed a term sheet just a few weeks later.

Tech Trivia Answer: Napster

Sean Parker (born December 3, 1979) is an American entrepreneur and philanthropist, most notable for co-founding the file-sharing computer service Napster, and serving as the first president of the social networking website Facebook. He also co-founded Plaxo, Causes, Airtime.com, and Brigade, an online platform for civic engagement.

