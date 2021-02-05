LATEST TECH NEWS: S. African entrepreneur Nic Haralambous launches fund to support small businesses. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, February 5, 2021

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. S. African entrepreneur Nic Haralambous launches fund to support small businesses

Nic Haralambous, South African serial entrepreneur, has launched the Slow Fund to support small businesses.

The fund, expected to run for a year, will offer one person daily ZAR1,000 (US$67) and a 30-minute coaching call to help beneficiaries launch any small business they intend to grow.

According to press, Haralambous is an accomplished entrepreneur who, in the past decade, has sold three businesses.

Press further revealed that the entrepreneur recently published a book: How to Start a Side Hustle, hoping to help many people finally start a side hustle.

Further commenting on the development, Haralambous, in a statement to press, pledged to assist more small business owners.

He said: “As long as there is more money in the Slow Fund then we’ll push on and fund side hustles.”

2. Zim edutech startup to boost science learning in schools with AR

Zimbabwean edutech startup, Phenomenon Technologies, has announced developing an app that looks to help African schools overcome funding issues and access science models to boost levels of education.

The three year old Phenomenon Technologies was founded by high school science teacher Nkosana Masuku.

According to Masuku, the idea was inspired after facing difficulties in teaching students pure sciences as they failed to understand abstract scientific phenomena.

Earlier on the design journey, the product was rolled out as FundoVR, assisting students in experiencing science experiments and field excursions through virtual reality.

Press revealed that the startup pivoted to a new approach in late-2019 after the startup became the first Zimbabwean company to take part in the Google Launchpad Africa Accelerator.

3. Kenyan Popote closes funding from Lagos-based fintech investment company

Kenyan fintech startup Popote has closed an undisclosed amount of funding from Lagos-based fintech investment company, GreenHouse Capital.

Sam Wanjohi, founder and CEO of Popote, who confirmed the news to press, explained that the investment from GreenHouse Capital was more than financial gain.

According to the founder of the eight year old startup, the investment includes an opportunity to tap into the Nigerian market.

He said: “They give us access to the knowledge and skills that exist in their ecosystem. Additionally, GreenHouse will introduce PopotePay and our other solutions into the Nigerian market more quickly than we could achieve on our own, especially given their fintech domain expertise and relations with banks that we aim to work with for distribution.”

The Kenyan fintech innovative product aims to solve the problem of financial control by leveraging technology with its platform PopotePay.

