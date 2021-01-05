LATEST TECH NEWS: Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme opens calls for application. 1 other thing and a trivia you need to know today, January 5, 2021

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme opens call for application

Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme (TEEP), which provides African startups with training, mentorship and US$5,000 in funding, has opened calls for applications for the seventh edition.

Run by the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), the programme is a 10-year, US$100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs by 2024.

Closing in March, applications have now opened for the latest edition. According to reports, successful applicants will receive 12 weeks of intensive online training, access to a world-class mentor, and US$5,000 in seed capital to prove the concept.

Aside accessing funding, successful candidates will also gain access to the TEF network of startups.

Since inception, the programme has empowered more than 9,000 African entrepreneurs, connecting them with high profile private and public sector individuals, investors and advocates to boost their business profiles and scale their opportunities.

Tech Trivia:

Which billionaire takes a nickname after I/T giant Oracle?

A. Mark Zuckerberg

B. Jack Ma

C. Warren Buffett

D. Jack Dorsey

Answer: See end of post.

2. Nigeria’s Spleet set to expand into Ghana, Rwanda and Kenya

Nigerian prop-tech startup Spleet has set out plans to expand venture into Ghana, Rwanda and Kenya.

This comes as the venture transits towards an Airbnb-style self-hosting model for Nigerians travelling abroad.

The four year old startup was founded from the need to find rentals with flexible payment options in Lagos as opposed to the usual one or two year upfront payment options.

Read also: LATEST TECH NEWS: Bitcoin crosses $30,000 threshold for the first time. 1 other thing and a trivia you need to know today, January 4, 2021

Spleet allows homeowners to rent out rooms to vetted individuals, while also helping people easily find places to stay.

Speaking to press, chief executive officer (CEO), Tola Adesanmi noted that Spleet was planning to expand to Ghana in the second quarter of 2021, and Kenyan and Rwanda in Q3.

He said: “We intend to first seed those markets by initially working closely with property managers that currently manage spaces manually, with a focus on people visiting from Nigeria. This way we build a reputation before hitting the local market directly.”

Tech Trivia Answer: Warren Buffett

Living and working in Omaha, Nebraska, Buffett was nicknamed the “Oracle or Oracle of Omaha” due to his investment selections. Warren Edward Buffett is an American investor, business tycoon, and philanthropist, who is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

He is considered one of the most successful investors in the world and has a net worth of US$71.8 billion as of July 2020, making him the fourth-wealthiest person in the world.

Join the conversation

Opinions