LATEST TECH NEWS: Trump attacks Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, others. 4 other things and a trivia you need to know today, May 29, 2020

These 5 latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Trump attacks Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, others

In a new public law signing, the U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 28, attacked leading social media platforms, with a target on the legal shield the internet companies rely on to protect them from liability for user-created content. According to Trump and his allies, social media platforms like Twitter, YouTube and Facebook have, for a long time, been deliberately suppressing conservative views.

Trump has argued that the existing law, known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, should be revisited. Commenting on this same development, Attorney General William Barr while expressing interest in also stripping away or limiting the same legal protections for tech companies, noted that the platforms forfeit their rights to legal protection when they moderate content, as in the case of Twitter modifying the president’s tweet with a fact-checking disclaimer.

2. South Africa’s Ranmarine Technology secures Series-A investment

European investor Boundary Holding has disbursed funds to scale RanMarine Technology, a Netherland-based startup which was founded by South African Richard Hardiman.

The solar-powered drone startup, according to its blueprint and corporate portfolio, has designed the WasteShark a 24-hour on-the-water drone, and has been instrumental to collects detritus, marine waste and chemical substances from ports and canals. While the company has maintained not to disclose the actual investment amount, statement from the company acknowledged that a significant investment was made in euros and that the investor came in via Luxembourg as a significant minority shareholder.

Tech Trivia:

Which company popularized the term “Tablet PC” in 2001?

A. Microsoft

B. Samsung

C. Nokia

D. BlackBerry

Answer: See end of post.

3. YouTube introduces Video Chapters to ease navigation

In what is expected to ease navigation on YouTube, the video streaming platform has today, May 29, launched a new feature: Video Chapters. According to YouTube, the feature uses timestamps that creators apply to their videos, allowing viewers to easily jump forward to a specific section of the video or rewatch a portion of the video.

Reviewers spotted YouTube testing Video Chapters back in April, but today the feature is going live for all users across iOS, Android and desktop. The video streaming platform further noted that the chapters feature will be automatically enabled as a line of timestamps and titles when creators add chapter information to their video’s description.

4. Endeavor invites Kobo360’s Obi Ozor and Ife Oyedele to join organisation

Non-profit organisation Endeavor has welcomed two new African entrepreneurs into its global network. According to the firm, which supports high-impact entrepreneurs around the world, Ife Oyedele and Obi Ozor have displayed core values that aligns with the company.

Although these invitees are founders of Kobo360, a digital platform — which was launched in 2017, they will be joining the organising along with eight other entrepreneurs, at its third virtual international selection panel (ISP). According to press, eight remainder hail from the US, United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. In its vision to support entrepreneurs on the global fronts, Endeavor now supports 2069 entrepreneurs leading 1290 companies in 37 markets around the world.

5. Tesla board says Elon Musk’s payday worth more than $700 million

Tesla’s board has revealed that CEO Elon Musk is worth more than $700 million, an unprecedented multi-billion-dollar pay package. According to the company board, this development certified a financial milestone that unlocks the first tranche for the CEO. Industry business analysts have speculated that the milestone allows Musk to purchase the first grouping or tranche of nearly 1.69 million shares at a steep discount.

Tesla shares closed Thursday at $805.81, putting the value at $775 million. Musk is able to buy those stock options at a price of $350.02 per share. The compensation plan approved by shareholders in 2018 consists of 20.3 million stock option awards broken up into 12 tranches of 1.69 million shares.

Tech Trivia Answer: Microsoft

Microsoft Tablet PC is a term coined by Microsoft for tablet computers conforming to a set of specifications announced in 2001 by Microsoft, for a pen-enabled personal computer, conforming to hardware specifications devised by Microsoft and running a licensed copy of Windows XP Tablet PC Edition operating system or a derivative thereof. Hundreds of such tablet personal computers have come onto the market since then.

