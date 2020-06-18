LATEST TECH NEWS: Twitter introduces voice-tweeting feature. 4 other things and a trivia you need to know today, June 18, 2020

These 5 latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Twitter introduces voice-tweeting feature

In an obvious, novel development, micro-blogging platform, Twitter, on Wednesday, introduced a new feature that allows its users tweet using their voice. Senior software engineer Remy Bourgoin and product designer Maya Patterson have both explained that the new development was to integrate and infuse commonplace conversation flavour into the electronic life as users tweet.

According to a statement signed by the duo, “Sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation,” Patterson and Bourgoin argued. Therefore, the pair further noted that the new initiative was to facilitate the chances of people seeing “others’ voice tweets appear on their timeline alongside other tweets.”

2. Nigeria’s Trove secures funding from 3 angel investors

As Nigerian micro-investing platform Trove looks to expand its market, 3 local angel networks have joined its list of investors. Trove, on Thursday, made this announcement while detailing its traction and business milestones since it launched. According to Trove, its team has built a simple micro-investing app that allows users to invest small amounts in more than 3,000 Nigerian, American and Chinese stocks, bonds and ETFs.

Initially, the startup’s app was designed and developed to solve issues around the accessibility of securities investment, allowing Nigerians (and soon all Africans at large) to participate in the global economy and buy shares in international firms. Keying into Trove’s vision, with (however) undisclosed investment size, the 3 new investors include Lagos Angel Network (LAN), SSE Angel Network (SSEAN), and Diaspora Angel Network (DAN).

Tech Trivia:

Which of these tech giants started as a grocery store, selling vegetables?

A. Apple

B. Tecno

C. Samsung

D. Microsoft

Answer: See end of post.

3. Egyptian edtech Zedny nets $1.2m to launch learning platform in Arabic

Two year old Egyptian edtech startup Zedny, has, after netting the sum of $1.2m, launched a new offering in Arabic language. The new offering, according to Zedny, was designed to serve as a learning and development platform, offering over 200 online courses and 400 animated video summaries of global business bestsellers. To this end, however, the platform would feature over 5000 hours of learning, utilising artificial intelligence (AI) to customise learning for users.

A review of the startup’s log revealed that the $1.2m investment came from various angel investors. Co-founded by Mohamed Youssef ElBaz and Basil Khattab, the initiative looks forward to help individuals and employers in Egypt and the Arab world to develop their business skills and soft skills. Commenting on why the Arabic language was opted for, Khattab explained to press that “Zedny provides the content in Arabic as it is the language that most employees in Egypt speak and think with.”

4. American PR firm unveils mentorship programme for African female founders

With the increasing need to build capacity in founders, especially of the female gender towards achieving an inclusive global community, C. Moore Media, a New York-based public relations (PR) company has unveiled a new programme to add to the list of female empowerment initiatives. The initiative, The Future is Female Programme, has been launched as a PR and communications mentorship programme dedicated to the business development needs of African tech female founders.

According to the media company introducing the initiative, the programme is expected to provide the underserved market of African female founders of early-stage startups with the PR and communications insights, knowledge, and skills needed to gain visibility and grow their business. To kickstart the female-centered programme, the team will select 10 founders to participate in the inaugural cohort.

5. Bellman closes $4.5 million to double down on its business

In a round led by Lakestar, French startup Bellman has raised a $4.5 million (€4 million) seed extension investment. Bellman disclosed this in a statement to press on Thursday, acknowledging the participation of existing investors as Connect Ventures and Financière Saint-James.

With an impressive business insight, the startup continues to receive favour from investors, banking on Bellman’s vision to improve residential building management. According to the estate management firm, its workforce looks on to improve the real estate management experience by building a tech platform and hiring in-house property managers in order to centralize processes, from contact info to bills, while co-owners get email updates and a central repository with everything related to their building.

Tech Trivia Answer: Samsung

Samsung was founded as a grocery trading store on March 1, 1938, by Lee Byung-Chull. He started his business in Taegu, Korea, trading noodles and other goods produced in and around the city and exporting them to China and its provinces. After the Korean War, Lee expanded his business into textiles and opened the largest woolen mill in Korea.

He focused heavily on industrialization with the goal of helping his country redevelop itself after the war. During that period his business benefited from the new protectionist policies adopted by the Korean government, whose aim was to help large domestic conglomerates (chaebol) by shielding them from competition and providing them easy financing.

