LATEST TECH NEWS: Ugandan techpreneurs launch MonkeyPesa to rival Microsoft. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, September 16, 2020

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Ugandan techpreneurs launch MonkeyPesa to rival Microsoft

The duo of Ntende Kenneth and John Kigony, founders of Ugandan fintech startup DusuPay, have launched a new startup, MonkeyPesa. According to reports, the venture, which is an enterprise software provider, intends to provide a range of software, typical of Microsoft, to help manage all aspects of business. Running DusuPay, the founders provide infrastructure that allows global businesses to make and accept mobile payments across Africa. With an average US$150,000 in monthly revenue, their Fintech startup earlier took part in the first Startupbootcamp AfriTech programme in Cape Town back in 2017.

The new initiative will build industry management software, to provide solutions in sales, marketing and HR. Accordung to the founders, the startup looks to operate with the model of US company Zoho, which provides an integrated solution where users can run their whole business on. Speaking on the affordability of the new offering, Kenneth said: “The same old players including SAP and Microsoft are the ones serving the market, but their pricing isn’t favourable, especially for startups and SMEs.” Meanwhile, the bootstrapped MonkeyPesa has already signed up over 1,000 enterprises for its management software.

2. Crowdprop launches in S. Africa as property crowdfunding platform

In a bid to make property investment more accessible to a wider market, an innovative fintech start-up, Crowdprop, has entered South Africa, going forward to be the country’s first-ever property crowdfunding platform. The sttartup, in a press release, noted that its aim was to ensure investors find value for their investments regardless of its worth. The statement read: “Through a cutting-edge real estate crowdfunding approach, we enable investors to get their foot in the door in the property sector from as little as R10 000.”

Further speaking on development, the release established that Crowdprop will enable individuals to invest in real estate through the form of crowdfunding. This way, the fintech startup aims to bridge the gap in the market, providing more people with the opportunity to invest in property. Zak Omarjee, Crowdprop founder and CEO also explained that this tech-focused offering, which will be available for properties countrywide, was a completely new way of doing things in an industry in need of disruption and innovation.

Tech Trivia:

Which tech giant company bought professional networking website LinkedIn?

A. Apple

B. Microsoft

C. Samsung

D. BlackBerry

Answer: See end of post.

3. METTĀ, Nairobi Garage partner to offer Kenyans improved services

Towards combining their services to create a new innovation community, offering flexible access to all their workspaces and networks, as well as a new digital event series; Kenyan co-working company Nairobi Garage and entrepreneurial club METTĀ have announced a new partnership deal. The Nairobi Garage, which is a premium workspace for innovative and growing businesses, houses 150 companies across four spaces across Nairobi. On the flip, Mettā is a club that allows the entrepreneurial community to connect and share knowledge. To date, it has 15,000 members, and offers a range of events, workshops and corporate innovation programmes.

Read also: LATEST TECH NEWS: Google launches initiatives to assist 500,000 small businesses. 3 other things and a trivia you need to know today, September 15, 2020

Going by their new commitment to the signed deal, the two will join forces to create what they say is Kenya’s biggest innovation community, which will involve combining workspaces and events, and offering expanded business opportunities and networks for members. To this end, METTĀ and Nairobi Garage members will have access to both organisations’ workspaces throughout Nairobi, with drop-in and private office options available in Westlands, Riverside Drive, Karen and Kilimani, as well as to all the complementary business support services provided across the two communities.

4. S. Africa’s Kandua partners French Development Agency to open opportunities for artisans

On Wednesday, South African tech startup, Kandua, announced new partnership with the Agence Française de Développement (AFD ), the French public development finance body. According to Kandua, the partnership will assist in its effort to promote and enable work opportunities for artisans in the country. Looking at enabling the overall growth of the tech startup and the formalisation for local artisans, Carl Bernadac, AFD’s Regional Deputy Director, noted that the French Development Agency acknowledged Kandua’s push in making concerted effort to close the gap in unemployment for artisans across the country.

He said: “Kandua’s model demonstrates how accessible technology can help to create employment opportunities and reduce social inequalities. Creating a way for informal workers to enter the formal economy and strengthening and enabling SMEs has a positive effect on job creation and economic growth. Technology can further scale up these efforts. We are proud to support this initiative and enable Kandua’s impact, at a time where it is more needed than ever.” The partnering startup, Kandua, was established in 2014, as a business based on its online market place which focuses on providing home services.

Tech Trivia Answer: Microsoft

Microsoft’s $26.2-billion acquisition of LinkedIn aimed to grow the professional networking site and integrate it with Microsoft’s enterprise software, such as Office 365.

The move allowed Microsoft to reach LinkedIn’s massive user base and put Microsoft’s sales and distribution heft behind what was already the world’s largest and most successful professional social network. LinkedIn retained its distinct brand and culture — and also its CEO, Jeff Weiner, who began reporting to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Join the conversation

Opinions