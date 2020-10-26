LATEST TECH NEWS: Uganda’s KAINO launches homeschooling app. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, October 26, 2020

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Ugandan edtech startup KAINO launches homeschooling app

Uganda-based edtech startup, KAINO, has reportedly launched a homeschooling app for early childhood development (ECD). The launch, according to reports, was in response to the closure of schools in the country as a result of COVID-19. Earlier in 2018, the startup was in the process of piloting its e-learning solution KAINOtab, offering teachers, students and parents access to online guides and textbooks, assessment tools and educational games both online and offline. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the startup pivoted to solve what it considered to be a pressing need.

Speaking on the new launch, and the general operation of the startup, Alfred Opio chief executive officer (CEO) noted that the KAINO idea had been in the pipeline before the pandemic, noting that the unrest only pushed it out before the public.

He explained: “Because of COVID-19, all schools were closed here in Uganda. The government has moved to open schools this month, but only for final year students. The rest still don’t know when they will get back to school. KAINO had been building a product for schools before the pandemic but when it hit and schools closed, we had to pivot real quick and started developing a homeschooling app for ECD.”

2. Craft and Design Institute launches innovation challenge for entrepreneurs

Cape Town-based Craft and Design Institute, CDI, has launched a new challenge for entrepreneurs following a partnership deal with the City of Cape Town. Tagged RESOLVED, the challenge aims to empower and encourage entrepreneurs and SMEs to create innovative solutions to current issues faced in transport, hygiene, food security, education, medical care, retail, and micro-enterprises. According to James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management of the City of Cape Town, the project was designed to tap into the creative potential of Capetonians.

He stated: “The goal is to unlock new products and solutions that can help in the fight against COVID-19 as well as unearth ideas that can become new tangible products and services post-COVID.” It is therefore expected that the Challenge will offer a platform for critical thinking South Africans to present ideas and unlock their potential. Reviews revealed that the CDI operates in the craft and design sector of South Africa and reportedly supports over 5600 businesses and individuals, ranging from startup companies to exporting enterprises.

3. South Africa’s Ollie Health launches virtual healthcare booking app

Ollie Health has joined the list of frontline innovators in South Africa with its new launch of a virtual healthcare booking app. Ollie Health’s new app connects patients with healthcare professionals in an easy-to-use platform, going on to become the SA’s first virtual healthcare booking platform. Reviews have established that the startup, through its network of services, provides access to several healthcare professionals across the country, including dentists, general practitioners, chiropractors, psychologists, and more via an app.

Today, users can schedule appointments, receive booking reminders, personalised video links for the virtual consultations, and more. Founded and registered as an entity in SA in July 2020, Ollie Health is the new-kid-on-the-block in the healthtech sector. Speaking in an interview with press, the leadership of the startup noted that it was completely bootstrapped. “ The startup is completely self-funded. The founders have been approached by a venture firm from China, but have not secured a Seed Round. We are currently seeing healthcare professionals jump from using Zoom, Skype, and even WhatsApp video to perform virtual consultations, yet there is an opportunity to create a better experience with Ollie Health. Video sessions should be simple, not stressful.”

