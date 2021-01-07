LATEST TECH NEWS: Venture Platform launches incubation programme for tech startups. 1 other thing and a trivia you need to know today, January 7, 2021

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Venture Platform launches incubation programme for tech startups

Targeting Nigerian startups, Ventures Platform Hub’s social impact group, Ventures Platform Foundation, has launched a new incubation programme.

The newly formed venture will support startups utilising tech to establish accountability and transparency within the Nigerian government’s Covid-19 response.

Speaking on the application, which is expected to close on the 6th of February, 2021, the foundation stated that the incubation is titled Gov Labs, and is expected to be placed over a 12-week period.

The organising body further noted that the incubation programme was established with support from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), an initiative that aims to support Civil Society Organisations across Nigeria.

Commenting on the development, Mimshach Obioha, Executive Director at Ventures Platform Foundation revealed that the incubation was a product of government’s decision to engage citizens on COVID-19 related solutions.

He said: “Since the pandemic began, there has been a major emphasis on the health and economic implications of COVID-19 however, we cannot deny that democracy and governance have also taken a huge hit during this period.

“With governments imposing restrictions on civil liberties, we need stronger support for basic human rights and something needs to change urgently. In light of this, the Nigerian government has proven itself somewhat open to citizen input and that’s where Gov Labs comes in.

“We’ve always known Nigeria has a rich supply of entrepreneurs who are hungry for change but now, we’re giving them a platform to not only equip the government to make more informed decisions, but also drive access to vital public services at a time when people need them most.”

2. Facebook raises alarm over Apple’s new iOS 14 policy

In what social media platform giant, Facebook, has described as harm to small businesses, Apple’s newly released iOS 14 policy has received disturbing criticism from reviewers.

According to Facebook, the policy will have negative consequences on businesses due to the implementation of the AppTrackingTransparency policy feature.

Explaining terms, Facebook revealed that the policy will reportedly force businesses to turn to subscription and other app payment systems for revenue.

This way, Apple will profit from the venture as various free services will have to start implementing charges to function in the market.

Facebook’s spokesperson Levy provided a clear example of the impact of the policy.

He said: “We don’t anticipate the proposed iOS 14 changes to cause a full loss of personalization but rather a move in that direction over the longer term. For example, currently, a local book store could spend $50 on a relevant and personalized ad and may win five sales. Without the use of their own data to personalize an ad, that business would spend $50 and may win only two sales.”

