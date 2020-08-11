LATEST TECH NEWS: YouTube bans VDARE. 4 other things and a trivia you need to know today, August 11, 2020

These 5 latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today:

1. YouTube bans VDARE over hate speech

Video streaming platform YouTube has reportedly banned VDARE, an American website focusing on opposition to immigration to the United States, for violating YouTube’s hate speech policies. Over the years, VDARE has allegedly become a gathering place for white supremacists and people who oppose immigration to the U.S. Courtesy of its founder, Peter Brimelow, who international observer regarded as right wing personality in the U.S., VDARE executives are privilege to rub elbows with advisors in President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

According to YouTube, the anti-immigration site defaulted on several grounds, publishing pieces from anti-Semites, eugenicists, and prominent white nationalists. Moreso, it has been accused of promoting the idea that white people were the “racial and culture identity of America” when Brimelow once stated that “white people built America.” Sometimes in 2019, YouTube suspended and then reinstated VDARE’s channel, VDARE TV. Confirming the development, YouTube, in a statement said: “We have strict policies prohibiting hate speech on YouTube, and terminate any channel that repeatedly or egregiously violates those policies.”

2. Apple Watch looks to integrate Google Map on its system

Google, today, announced that its Google Maps for iOS feature will be integrated into the Apple Watch app as it looks to increase the likelihood for Apple users to reconsider Google’s potential contribution in the market. Analysts have noted that this development comes as a reaction to Apple’s Maps application becoming the dominant navigation option for Apple devices over the years. And, that Google evidently wasn’t ready to cede either the growing wearables market or the automotive business to its chief rival, Apple.

According to a review, the new feature “appears to be a very stripped-down version of the iPhone app, offering users step-by-step directions and estimated arrival times — but only for destinations already stored within the app or shared from the connected iPhone.” Moreso, aside its ability to display “full-color maps, Apple’s own Watch app includes voice recognition, handwriting input, access to contact lists, and a variety of point-of-interest categories to help users navigate without using a phone,” another review stated.

Tech Trivia:

These underlisted letters below form the first name of a prominent tech leader

O.

L.

N.

E.

Answer: See end of post.

3. Apple CEO Tim Cook joins list of billionaires

Apple CEO Tim Cook has joined the league of tech billionaires. Under his watch, the iPhone company has become the world’s most valued company, netting over $1.84 trillion. According to press, the net worth of the CEO has crossed $1-billion mark, listing him a billionaire. A report on Cook’s financial strength revealed that Cook owned “847,969 shares directly and took home more than $125 million last year as part of his pay package.” Apple’s growth traction has been relatively progressive over the years. Less than seven days ago, the company reportedly displaced Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco to become the world’s most valuable company.

Speaking on the ultrasonic market success, analysts have linked the massive earnings of Apple when it closed its shares up by 10.47 percent as a major influence as it becomes the world’s most valuable publicly-traded company. Hence, the company, once again, has crossed the milestone of being the first company to be valued at $2 trillion, a similar feat it recorded in 2018 when it emerged as the first US company to cross the $1-trillion mark. While some industry experts have stated that Cook has a long way to go catching up with existing billionaires such as Bill Gates ($121 bn), Mark Zuckerberg ($102 bn) and Jeff Bezos ($187 bn), a crop of venture analysts have noted that such milestone was encouraging for a CEO who took over leadership mantle just 9 years ago.

4. Halal Angel Network enters partnership to explore African opportunities

The Halal Angels Network (HAN), which has been described as the first investor group wholly set up to penetrate the $5 trillion global halal consumer market, has announced its partnership deal with Tanzania’s SSC Capital. According to HAN, it sought the deal in order to explore opportunities across Africa. The Halal Angels Network, which is currently less than a year, was launched to promote innovation, entrepreneurship and startups in the halal market, with a projection to grow to be worth almost US$10 million by 2025.

Analysts noted that the startup adopted new, innovative technology to digitise the way they present, distribute and manage halal-based deals. Hence, angel investors are expected to benefit from greater access to deal flow which can be profiled based on their interests, risk appetite and current portfolio. Against this background, the partners will work together to co-host events in Africa, connect investors with startups, and offer consulting services.

5. Airtel Kenya thrust foot into streaming market with Airtel TV

With the launch of its new TV offering, Airtel Kenya has thrust into a new market. Earlier, customers had thought the Telco was going to cement its deal to merge with Telkom, another player in the industry. However, its decision to drop the idea suggested it wasn’t entering into any new business in the interim. Airtel Kenya TV app will allow users to stream different kinds of content, including movies, TV Shows, documentaries, music, cartoons, and even Live TV.

Speaking on the development, Prasanta Das Sarma, CEO Airtel Kenya, told press that the new offering was invited into revolutionise the video streaming market in Kenya. He said: “Airtel TV is set to revolutionise the video on demand and Live TV viewing experience via smartphones, offering Airtel customers access to the very best shows, movies and live television engagements for free.” According to the industry analysts, the platform is expected to help the company boost its revenue from data.

Tech Trivia Answer: Elon Musk

Elon Reeve Musk is an engineer, industrial designer, technology entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.

