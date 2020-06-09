Laughter galore in Senate as RMRDC boss names Kilishi as research breakthrough

Professor Hussain Ibrahim, the Director General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council, sent scores of lawmakers present at the Senate on Monday into fits of laughter, when he said the development of Kilishi technology was its major breakthrough since the agency’s creation 33 years ago.

The DG of RMRDC caused the mild stir when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Science and Technology.

He stated that the Kilishi technology was the only major breakthrough it had successfully developed for commercial use.

Early during the Senate sitting, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Chairman of the Senate panel, had asked the DG to tell Nigerians what specific raw material the agency had successfully produced in the country.

“Just give us the synopsis of what you have developed or generated for local industries. Tell us your breakthrough,” Ekwunife asked the RMRDC DG.

In his reply, Ibrahim told the panel that despite its lack of laboratory, the 33 year-old agency had succeeded in producing the local meat delicacy for commercial production.

He said, “We have developed two varieties of Sorghum. We collaborated with agricultural research institutes, pharmaceutical industries, because we produce ethanol from it and that is the basic raw material for the production of sanitizers.

“In our 30 years of research activities, we are still the largest research institute. But to be candid with you, we are making progress.

“For now, we have developed a technology to optimise Kilishi production. Research activities take time,” he added.

The DGs submission led to a prolonged laughter from the audience but drew the anger of the lawmakers.

A member of the panel, Senator Clifford Ordia said, “Is this the success story that you are going to tell us after 33 years?

“You have not been able to have your own raw materials done. This agency is just wasting our money.”

In his defence, the DG said, “We don’t have a laboratory. We use laboratories existing in Nigeria.”

