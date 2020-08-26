LaunchNotes raises $1.8M in seed funding round

As LaunchNote looks to help companies communicate their software updates to customers, the startup has closed a $1.8M seed funding round.

LaunchNotes, which was founded by the team behind Statuspage, made the announcement today, August 26.

The round was co-led by Cowboy Ventures and Bull City Ventures with participation from Tim Chen (general partner, Essence Ventures), Eric Wittman (chief growth officer, JLL Technologies), and Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan (VP Product, LinkedIn).

In addition, however, the 1.8M funding round also featured investment from Scot Wingo (co-founder & CEO, Spiffy), Lin-Hua Wu (chief communications officer, Dropbox) and Steve Klein (co-founder, Statuspage).

READ ALSO: White House to invest $1bn in AI, quantum computation

Reviewers familiar to the product noted that LaunchNotes, as a product, helps businesses communicate their software updates to internal and external customers.

In recent times, the need for the LaunchNotes service has become increasingly important as the speed of software developments — and launches — has increased.

MIneanwhile, LaunchNotes has also announced its intent to revamp its free tier to include the ability to communicate updates externally through public embeds technology, something that will stop the need for users to be on paid plans to enjoy the feature.

Join the conversation

Opinions