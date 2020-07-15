LAUNDERING OF N1.5BN: Ex-NIMASA director, Agaba, sentenced to seven years in jail

A former executive director of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Captain Ezekiel Bala Agaba, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment for laundering N1.5 billion.

He was found guilty of the crime and handed the jail term by a Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday, presided over by Justice Ibrahim Buba.

Agaba was in charge of Maritime, Safety and Shipping and found guilty of looting the money from the agency.

He was arraigned before the court over the crime by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2015 alongside nine others.

