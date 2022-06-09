LAUTECH ASUU dares Gov Makinde, vows to continue strike

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) announced on Wednesday that it would continue its strike and warned its members not to abandon it.

The union reacted to an alleged threat by Governor Seyi Makinde to stop payment of subventions until lecturers returned to the classroom.

The lecturers in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Professors Biodun Olaniran and Toyin Abegunrin, after their Congress, said any branch that broke the strike would lose out on the rewards of the struggle, including infrastructure development.

ASUU stated that its members had decided to press on with the strike and see it through to its logical conclusion, which they said was “imminent.”

According to the union, the government should regard students as beneficiaries of the ASUU strike, as most state governments’ assistance in the form of subvention has been used as part-payment of salaries.

The Union stated that it was startled to learn from the Commissioner of Education, Mr Rahman Abdu-Raheem, that the state had been paying LAUTECH 100% subvention when the University administration indicated to the Union that only 55% came from the government, according to the statement.

The university has sought the remaining 45 percent through Internally Generated Revenue, according to the report.

The ASUU leaders stated that the commissioner’s claim on subvention had created further distrust between the management and the unions as to who was telling the truth.

According to LAUTECH ASUU, the responsibilities of capital projects had been totally abdicated and surrendered to TETFUND and NEEDS assess projects of ASUU’s struggles.

They further noted that lecturers were very sensitive to the plight of the students but that the government should thank the union for the struggle which had helped in training its members in human capacity Development through TETFUND grants.

