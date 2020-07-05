LAW SCHOOL BAR FINAL EXAMS: 632 candidates fail, five make First Class. See other results

The Council of Legal Education has announced that 1,864 students of the Nigerian Law School passed the Bar Final Examinations while 632 failed.

The exam was conducted in January, 2020 and had total participants of 2,515 students.

In a statement the council released in Abuja on Sunday, which was signed by the Director-General of the School, Professor Isa Chiroma, it said that five students made First Class out of the 1,864 students who were successful.

The statement read, “Candidates graded in First Class are 5, Second Class Upper 77, Second Class Lower are 633, those who got pass marks are 1,067 and those with Conditional Pass are 82.

“632 candidates failed the examination, 17 were absent and 2 results are withheld.”

According to Professor Chiroma, only 0.2 per cent made First Class, 3.06 per cent made Second Class Upper, 25.17 per cent made Second Class Lower and 42.42 per cent passed.

Other performances, he said, include a 3.26 per cent for those with conditional pass, 25.12 per cent failed the examinations, 0.7 per cent were absent and 0.8 per cent results withheld.

He added that date for screening and Call to Bar ceremony for the successful candidates would be communicated to them later.

