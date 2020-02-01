Law Union & Rock Insurance Full Year profit grows by 215%

Law Union and Rock Insurance Plc has declared a 215% growth in its profit for the year ended 31st December 2019 compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The comprehensive details of the insurer’s financial performance in the period under review are contained in its Unaudited Financial Statement for the Year Ended 31st December 2019, posted on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday.

According to the firm, Gross Premium Written advanced from N4.541 billion at FY2018 to N4.829 billion at FY2019, signalling a 6.31% increase.

Profit Before Taxation (PBT) surged by 135.1% to N923.752 million at FY2019 from the N392.971 posted at FY2018.

This dramatic increase was largely buoyed by an expansive growth in the firm’s Fair Value Gains and Losses, which leapt from N4.135 million at FY2018 to N413.887 million in the relative period of 2019, representing a 9,909% growth.

Read also: MRS Oil posts 2nd straight year of loss

Profit for the Period rose by 215%, climbing from N263.593 million at FY2018 up to N830.714 million in the period under review.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) equally grew by 215% from 6.14k at FY2018 to 19.34k at FY2019.

A first generation insurance company, Law Union & Rock’s footprint on Nigerian soil dates back to almost 7 decades ago in 1951 as an arm of Royal International Insurance Holding, a UK leading company.

Its outstanding shares currently stand at 4,296,330,500 with a market capitalisation of N3.007 billion.

Law Union & Rock currently trade on the floor of the NSE at N0.71 per share.

Earnings Per Share is the profit that each unit of a company’s ordinary shares yields during a particular period. It is simply calculated by dividing the Profit After Tax by the company’s total outstanding shares. Increase in a company’s EPS often reflects an improvement in its bottom-line while a fall, on the other hand, indicates a declining profit.

Join the conversation

Opinions