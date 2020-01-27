Law Union & Rock, NCR top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

Last week, the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) witnessed three days of bullish reign and two bearish days on Wednesday and Thursday.

The market rallied on Friday, making the week close on a positive note even though only a marginal appreciation of 0.03% was recorded in both the All Share Index and the market capitalisation week on week.

We have selected a number of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

LAW UNION AND ROCK INSURANCE PLC

Law Union & Rock Insurance tops our list this week for being the best performing stock last week. It opened at N0.50 and closed at N0.69, gaining 38%.

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC

NCR makes the list by virtue of being the highest price loser for last week. Opening at N4.05, it fell to N3.31 as the week ended, shedding 18.27%.

ARBICO PLC

Arbico makes our list because of selling at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells at N3.16 per share.

DEAP CAPITAL PLC

Deap Capital makes our list because of selling at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells at N0.36 per share.

ELLAH LAKES PLC

Ellah Lakes makes our list because of selling at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells at N4.25 per share.

JAPAUL OIL AND MARITIME SERVICES PLC

Japaul makes our list by reason of selling at its lowest price in 53 weeks. It currently sells at N0.20 per share.

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

SAHCO makes our list because of selling at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells at N4.15 per share.

