Politics
Lawan appeals to Buhari to nominate Abuja indigene as ambassador
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to nominate an indigene of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a non-career ambassador.
Lawan who made the appeal on Wednesday after a protest on the floor of the Senate by Senator representing FCT, Philip Aduda, over the continuous exclusion of indigenes of the FCT for appointment as non-career diplomats by Buhari, said that the nomination is long overdue.
He also called on Buhari to send in a nomination for the FCT in the fifth non-career ambassadorial list to be forwarded to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation.
Lawan said, “As speaker of the FCT House of Assembly and as members of the FCT House of Assembly, we are appealing to the Executive to send the nomination of a non-career ambassadorial nominee for the FCT in the fifth and final phase.”
In his defense for the inclusion of indigenes of the FCT for appointment as non-career diplomats, under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Rules, Senator Aduda said, “Mr. President, Distinguished Colleagues, I did yesterday raise some issues with you, Your Excellency, about the issue of the appointment of ambassadors.
“Your Excellency, I’ve consistently mentioned that before now we used had a non-career ambassador for the FCT.
“But when the first list came, the FCT was omitted. The second list came, the FCT was omitted; and then we have another opportunity where the FCT is supposed to be represented but it has still been omitted.
“Your Excellency, this gives us worry in the FCT, because it is showing that maybe it is Federal Character, or something is wrong somewhere.
“Mr. President, we know that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has the power to hire and fire, but Mr. President, we urge you as our leader and Speaker of the people of the FCT, and indeed, the President, who incidentally by the Constitution – Section 299 – happens to be the Governor of the FCT, that in making nominations, he should look at us and please grant us our heart desire which is to have a non-career ambassador for the FCT.
“Indeed, the opportunity has come again, when some ambassadorial nominees have been submitted, and the Committee will be doing its work very soon.
“We want to crave the indulgence of this Senate, and it is a constitutional matter. Mr. President, my Distinguished Colleagues, here I come again today with the hope that we will get support from our State House of Assembly, which is the National Assembly, and indeed the Senate with you as Chairman, to intervene in this matter and ensure that the people of the FCT have a non-career ambassador,” the lawmaker concluded.
Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, disagrees with Senate, insists dialogue only way to end banditry
Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara says dialogue remains the only option to end banditry in the country.
Matawalle said this while fielding questions from newsmen on Wednesday, February 10, in Yola.
The governor was in Adamawa on an official visit to witness the inauguration of Phase II rural roads projects and distribution of maintenance equipment held at Kuva-Gaya in Hong Local Government Area of the state.
According to Matawalle, the best and only option to douse tension and bring an end to banditry in Zamfara and beyond was to subscribe for dialogue.
“I have been always saying, the best solution and option to tackle banditry is to seek for dialogue with the bandits.
“If really we want to end this banditry activity, we have to sit on a round table and negotiate.
“Because through dialogue and reconciliation we are able to secure the release of many people who were under the captivity of kidnappers.
“So, the best way out for my colleagues, governors, is for them to subscribe for dialogue,” Matawalle said.
He maintained that the dialogue option was not meant to fight for those that refused to repent, but the government was using the carrot and stick approach.
He noted that some bandits that prepared for dialogue, government sit with them and listen to their grievances, if any.
“But those that refused to take the path of dialogue we fight them.
“Because, as a governor, my number one priority is to ensure peace and stability, and to ensure people are sleeping with two eyes closed,” Matawalle added.
This stance by Matawalle was at variance with the resolution of the Senate on Wednesday who frowned at state governors in the North-West negotiating with bandits, insisting that such negotiation is fuelling banditry in the country.
The lawmakers also called on the Federal Government to direct states on the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), which is aimed at establishing ranches and eliminating open grazing.
The senators made the submissions on Wednesday while debating a motion brought by the Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice, on the growing insecurity in all parts of the country.
While calling for the operation of ranches as provided for in the NLTP, the Senate said the plan would prevent farmer-herder conflicts and activate highly productive livestock sector in Nigeria.
The lawmakers further lamented the invasion of the country by armed herdsmen from foreign countries, urging the Federal Government to adequately equip the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigerian Customs Service to police and monitor the borders.
Gov Obaseki vows to flush out killer herdsmen from Edo forests
The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has vowed that his government will “comb every forest” in the state to flush out killer herdsmen and other criminals in the state.
Obaseki disclosed this on Wednesday when he led heads of security agencies in the state on a fact-finding tour of Ugo community in Orhionmwon local government area where some families allegedly lost their loved ones to herdsmen attacks.
The governor who praised the residents of the area for not taking the laws into their hands in the face of provocation by the herdsmen, said the people of the state were not against anyone who conducts their business “legally and lawfully.”
“I am here with the Commissioner of Police, Philip Agbadu, and other heads of security agencies in the state to commiserate with you.
“This is to tell you how seriously we take what has happened in Ugo.
“We are here first to commiserate with you and to let you know that we feel your pains and that as a government, we are very concerned and worried.
“The principal role of any government is to protect the lives and property of citizens. We are here to find out for ourselves what actually happened and to make certain decisions.
”I know this is not the first time it has happened, but we want to make sure that this sort of thing does not happen again in this community.
“I want to thank you for being law-abiding citizens and not taking laws into your hands.
“I want to assure you that an operation will be carried out. I am very happy with the number of vigilantes I see in the community, which means that you have enough information.
“We are not against the presence of anybody who wants to come and do business here.
“Whether they want to come and herd their cattle or they want to do other business here, you are not against them.
“You are only saying that, if they want to come and graze, they must do it legally and lawfully,” the governor said while addressing the residents.
Lawan berates ethnic champions, politicians for stoking herdsmen crisis
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has berated those he described as ethnic champions and politicians for stoking the herdsmen crisis rocking parts of the country.
He warned them to desist from making unguarded statements that may further plunge the nation into further catastrophe.
Lawan who made his thoughts on the matter known on Wednesday during plenary via a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Press, Ezrel Tabiowo, said that political leaders must be careful of what we say in a very incendiary environment, because the people listen to them as their leaders.
He further stated that if politicians appear to be divisive, people will find justification in taking actions that all of us will regret.
Lawan said; “Recently, in most parts of the country, political leaders have decided to throw caution to the wind.
“Political leaders must be careful of what we say in a very incendiary environment, because the people listen to us as their leaders.
“So, if we appear to be divisive, they will find justification in taking actions that all of us will regret.
“Nobody is saying the situation is okay; the situation is not okay. If you have criminals occupying areas they shouldn’t be, of course, the security agencies must take the necessary steps to ensure they address the situation.
“But these are criminals, and that is a specialized criminal activity. All other criminals must be flushed out, otherwise, how do we have peace?
“We have to address criminality, we have to defeat criminality, but we also have to nip in the bud the desire and excitement sometimes of people speaking as champions of their tribes and ethnic groups.
“We are simply leaders, and the people of this country expect us to keep them United, and this is a responsibility that we will account for to the people, and to God Almighty who created us and made us leaders,” he noted.
