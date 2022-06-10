Politics
Lawan begs striking National Assembly workers to resume work
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday urged the striking workers of the National Assembly to suspend their industrial action and ensure speedy resolution of the dispute.
In a meeting put together to find a lasting solution to the dispute Lawan appealed to the workers to reconsider their stance and give room for dialogue with the management of the National Assembly.
The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi and the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Sabi Abdullahi, were also at the meeting.
READ ALSO: National Assembly workers begin strike over unpaid salary arrears
The National Assembly management was represented by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Arch. Ojo Olatunde and Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission, Ahmed Amshi and some top officials of the parliament.
Workers of the National Assembly under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) embarked on an indefinite strike from Monday to press home their demand for payment of salary arrears and some allowances.
The Senate President said: “I want to urge you, whenever we disagree, let’s try to come and sit and talk about it because when we talk, we are able to find some common grounds and solutions. I am very happy that we have been able to deal with this.”
Lawan assured the workers that he would work with relevant authorities on speedy resolution of the issues.
