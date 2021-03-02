Lawan bemoans 'profitable' kidnapping industry | Ripples Nigeria

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, March 2, bemoaned the current trend of kidnapping which he said has become “an industry” with quite a number of people benefitting from the ugly situation.

Lawan made this disclosure after the confirmation of the service chiefs, describing the situation as unacceptable and asked the new military generals to stop the ugly trend.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the newly confirmed service chiefs are, Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru (Chief of Army Staff); Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, (Chief of Naval Staff); and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao as Chief of Air staff.

The Senate President had implored the new service chiefs to take the war to the bandits and insurgents and dislodge them in their strongholds.

He said, “A situation whereby a group of people will go to a school and take over 300 students away on motorcycles is not accepted.

“Kidnapping without a trace is not acceptable. Something has to be done because, apparently, this is becoming an industry, some people are benefiting from this and we have to unravel who these people are, and fight bandits and insurgents until we rescue our country.

“Let me also advise the service chiefs that there must be an interagency corporation. There must be an interagency corporation, the army, the air force, they are supposed to have complementary roles.

“We promise them and indeed Nigerians that we support them in whatever way the parliament can come to their support.

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of the new service chiefs following the consideration of the report of the Committee on Defence which recommended their confirmation.

Lawan, gave the committee, led by Senator Aliyu Wamakko, two weeks to carry out their assignments and report to the Senate in plenary.

Consequently, the Senate confirmed their appointments both at the committee of the whole and at plenary on Tuesday following consideration of Wamakko’s report.

