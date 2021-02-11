Latest
Lawan berates ethnic champions, politicians for stoking herdsmen crisis
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has berated those he described as ethnic champions and politicians for stoking the herdsmen crisis rocking parts of the country.
He warned them to desist from making unguarded statements that may further plunge the nation into further catastrophe.
Lawan who made his thoughts on the matter known on Wednesday during plenary via a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Press, Ezrel Tabiowo, said that political leaders must be careful of what we say in a very incendiary environment, because the people listen to them as their leaders.
He further stated that if politicians appear to be divisive, people will find justification in taking actions that all of us will regret.
Lawan said; “Recently, in most parts of the country, political leaders have decided to throw caution to the wind.
“Political leaders must be careful of what we say in a very incendiary environment, because the people listen to us as their leaders.
READ ALSO: Lawan gives Senate committees ultimatum to screen new service chiefs, ambassadorial nominees
“So, if we appear to be divisive, they will find justification in taking actions that all of us will regret.
“Nobody is saying the situation is okay; the situation is not okay. If you have criminals occupying areas they shouldn’t be, of course, the security agencies must take the necessary steps to ensure they address the situation.
“But these are criminals, and that is a specialized criminal activity. All other criminals must be flushed out, otherwise, how do we have peace?
“We have to address criminality, we have to defeat criminality, but we also have to nip in the bud the desire and excitement sometimes of people speaking as champions of their tribes and ethnic groups.
“We are simply leaders, and the people of this country expect us to keep them United, and this is a responsibility that we will account for to the people, and to God Almighty who created us and made us leaders,” he noted.
International
South Africa may swap or sell ‘less effective’ AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine — Minister
The government of South Africa has hinted that the ‘less effective’ Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against the dreaded COVID-19 virus may be swapped or sold to countries in need of the jab.
This was revealed in a statement issued on Wednesday by South Africa’s Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize who said that the country has one and half million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
“There are already some countries that are asking that we must sell it to them,” Mkhize told a news conference yesterday.
READ ALSO: Concerns raised in South Africa over effectiveness of new COVID-19 vaccine
“Our scientists will continue with further deliberations on the AstraZeneca vaccine used in South Africa and depending on their advice, the vaccine will be swapped before the expiry date.”
This came days after South Africa ordered the suspension of the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford, in its ongoing immunisation programme.
This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Mkhize who said that the suspension of the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will remain until a committee of scientists advises on the best way to proceed.
Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, disagrees with Senate, insists dialogue only way to end banditry
Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara says dialogue remains the only option to end banditry in the country.
Matawalle said this while fielding questions from newsmen on Wednesday, February 10, in Yola.
The governor was in Adamawa on an official visit to witness the inauguration of Phase II rural roads projects and distribution of maintenance equipment held at Kuva-Gaya in Hong Local Government Area of the state.
According to Matawalle, the best and only option to douse tension and bring an end to banditry in Zamfara and beyond was to subscribe for dialogue.
“I have been always saying, the best solution and option to tackle banditry is to seek for dialogue with the bandits.
“If really we want to end this banditry activity, we have to sit on a round table and negotiate.
“Because through dialogue and reconciliation we are able to secure the release of many people who were under the captivity of kidnappers.
“So, the best way out for my colleagues, governors, is for them to subscribe for dialogue,” Matawalle said.
He maintained that the dialogue option was not meant to fight for those that refused to repent, but the government was using the carrot and stick approach.
He noted that some bandits that prepared for dialogue, government sit with them and listen to their grievances, if any.
“But those that refused to take the path of dialogue we fight them.
Read also: Zamfara gov, Matawalle, denies giving support to bandits
“Because, as a governor, my number one priority is to ensure peace and stability, and to ensure people are sleeping with two eyes closed,” Matawalle added.
This stance by Matawalle was at variance with the resolution of the Senate on Wednesday who frowned at state governors in the North-West negotiating with bandits, insisting that such negotiation is fuelling banditry in the country.
The lawmakers also called on the Federal Government to direct states on the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), which is aimed at establishing ranches and eliminating open grazing.
The senators made the submissions on Wednesday while debating a motion brought by the Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice, on the growing insecurity in all parts of the country.
While calling for the operation of ranches as provided for in the NLTP, the Senate said the plan would prevent farmer-herder conflicts and activate highly productive livestock sector in Nigeria.
The lawmakers further lamented the invasion of the country by armed herdsmen from foreign countries, urging the Federal Government to adequately equip the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigerian Customs Service to police and monitor the borders.
Iheanacho’s last-gasp winner saved us from freezing —Leicester teammates
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed what his Leicester City teammates told him after his last-gasp winner against Brighton in the FA CUp on Wednesday night.
Both teams had struggled to find a chance to break the deadlock for 90 minutes, as the game was almost going into extra time.
But Iheanacho, who came in as a substitute in the game, leaped to head in a 94th-minute goal on a cold night at the King Power Stadium to send the Foxes to the quarterfinals.
Speaking to Leicester TV, the Nigeria international said his teammates hailed him in the dressing room, saying he had saved them from cold.
“I’m really happy, everyone is smiling. It was too cold, everybody wanted to get home so I’m glad I could get the winner in 90 minutes,” said Iheanacho
Read Also: Lewandowski wants Bayern to 'write history' by winning Club World Cup
“The manager called me to be ready to come in and I was ready to help the team and get the win.
“It was really cold out there. Everyone was freezing. When I scored we were all happy. We really wanted to go home. We are looking forward to the next round now.
“Everyone is happy in the dressing room. They are saying I saved them from cold,” he added.
The game also saw the return of Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi to the Brendan Rodgers squad, after a short injury layoff.
Ndidi played for 62 minutes before being substituted.
