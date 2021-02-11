Lawan berates ethnic champions, politicians for stoking herdsmen crisis

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has berated those he described as ethnic champions and politicians for stoking the herdsmen crisis rocking parts of the country.

He warned them to desist from making unguarded statements that may further plunge the nation into further catastrophe.

Lawan who made his thoughts on the matter known on Wednesday during plenary via a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Press, Ezrel Tabiowo, said that political leaders must be careful of what we say in a very incendiary environment, because the people listen to them as their leaders.

He further stated that if politicians appear to be divisive, people will find justification in taking actions that all of us will regret.

Lawan said; “Recently, in most parts of the country, political leaders have decided to throw caution to the wind.

“Political leaders must be careful of what we say in a very incendiary environment, because the people listen to us as their leaders.

“So, if we appear to be divisive, they will find justification in taking actions that all of us will regret.

“Nobody is saying the situation is okay; the situation is not okay. If you have criminals occupying areas they shouldn’t be, of course, the security agencies must take the necessary steps to ensure they address the situation.

“But these are criminals, and that is a specialized criminal activity. All other criminals must be flushed out, otherwise, how do we have peace?

“We have to address criminality, we have to defeat criminality, but we also have to nip in the bud the desire and excitement sometimes of people speaking as champions of their tribes and ethnic groups.

“We are simply leaders, and the people of this country expect us to keep them United, and this is a responsibility that we will account for to the people, and to God Almighty who created us and made us leaders,” he noted.