Lawan calls for calm in Yobe community after killing of driver sparks unrest
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Monday that a thorough investigation should be conducted into the murder of a driver at Garin Alkali in Bursari Local Government Area (LGA), of Yobe State.
A driver was reported murdered in the State last Saturday, an incident that has since caused unrest in Gashua, the headquarters of Bade Local Government of the State.
Lawan, who bared his mind, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, commiserated with the family of the victim and described his killing as wicked and reprehensible.
He said: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic news at Garin Alkali on Saturday and the violent reactions that followed it. The killing of the innocent driver is wicked and reprehensible. It should not be condoned for whatever reason.
READ ALSO: Yobe Emir’s son dies in tricycle accident
“My heart goes out to the family of the victim. May Allah console them over their bereavement.
“I urge the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident with a view to establishing why and how it happened and applying appropriate sanctions to deter future reoccurrence.
“I also appeal for calm and assure the peace-loving members of the community that justice will be served in this matter.”
