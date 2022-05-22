Lawan dismisses report on withdrawal from 2023 presidential race

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has dismissed a report on his withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race to pursue another term in the upper legislative chamber.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the spokesman for his Presidential Campaign Organisation, Iyke Ekeoma, the Senate President encouraged his supporters not to entertain fear, saying he was working tirelessly to emerge the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate at next week’s primary in Abuja

He described as mischief the report that he has withdrawn from the race.

Lawan added that those who planted the report were jittery about his political popularity, regional acceptance and dominance in political space, hence they cooked the fake report to create confusion in the polity.

The Senate President is one of the 26 aspirants vying for the APC presidential ticket at the primary election slated for Sunday in Abuja.

The statement read: “Nigerians should ignore the sponsored lies by some aspirants to distract the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan from his quest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the next presidential election.

“Contrary to fabrications against the nationally accepted presidential ambition of Lawan, we restate for the pleasure of progressive Nigerians that the falsehood trending currently in social media that Lawan has dropped his ambition to run for another term in Yobe East Senatorial zone is false.

“It is understandable that Lawan’s entrance into the presidential race to compete against 25 other aspirants has become the major discussion as his entrance has changed the political dynamics of the nation.

“The withdrawal reports are mere handiwork of politicians who are intimidated by the experience of the Senate President and his massive gains in the last few days.

“The ambition to become the president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari is alive and Nigerians should be rest assured that he is in the race to win and not just to answer aspirant.

“All supporters of Lawan should not entertain fear as he is working tirelessly to emerge as the candidate of the APC.”

