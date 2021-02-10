Lawan gives Senate committees ultimatum to screen new service chiefs, ambassadorial nominees

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan on Wednesday gave the Senate joint committees of Army, Air Force and Navy two weeks to screen the new service chiefs and report back to plenary.

Similarly, the Senate President also ordered the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs to screen the immediate past service chiefs, who have been nominated as ambassadors-designate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The new service chiefs are Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao – Chief of Air Staff.

To be screened by the Foreign Affairs Committee are former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Ripples Nigeria reported that President Buhari had forwarded the names of the Ex-service chiefs to be Senate to be confirmed as non-career ambassadors.

The committees have two weeks to conclude on the assignment and report back to plenary.