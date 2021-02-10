Connect with us

Politics

Lawan gives Senate committees ultimatum to screen new service chiefs, ambassadorial nominees

Published

3 days ago

on

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan on Wednesday gave the Senate joint committees of Army, Air Force and Navy two weeks to screen the new service chiefs and report back to plenary.

Similarly, the Senate President also ordered the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs to screen the immediate past service chiefs, who have been nominated as ambassadors-designate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The new service chiefs are Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao – Chief of Air Staff.

READ ALSO: Buhari and the new service chiefs

To be screened by the Foreign Affairs Committee are former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Ripples Nigeria reported that President Buhari had forwarded the names of the Ex-service chiefs to be Senate to be confirmed as non-career ambassadors.

The committees have two weeks to conclude on the assignment and report back to plenary.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Politics

FG warns Nigerians against ethnocising crime

Published

16 mins ago

on

February 13, 2021

By

Aregbesola

The federal government has warned Nigerians against ethnocising crime in the country and also resist the tendency of seeing crime in relation to one ethnic group or another.

The warning was issued on Friday by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who stressed that Nigerians must equate security with the global picture of a society that puts its emphasis on the dignity of man and human development.

Aregbesola, who made the comments in Abuja when he received a delegation from the Executive Intelligence Management Course 14 of the National Institute for Security Studies, also added that crime is an anathema to the nation.

READ ALSO: FG makes NIN compulsory for account opening, payment of taxes, voter registration

He said; “One thing we must all resist is the tendency of seeing crime in relation to one ethnic group or another, a criminal is a criminal no matter the ethnic group he or she belongs to.

“No ethnic group in Nigeria glorifies crime and criminality, so let us all condemn crime.

“Our morality itself makes crime an unpopular vocation,” Aregbsola added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Continue Reading

Latest

Sokoto gov, Tambuwal, revokes contracts awarded by predecessor Wamakko

Published

59 mins ago

on

February 13, 2021

By

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has revoked no fewer than five major contracts in the state, including a General Hospital in Wamakko town awarded by his predecessor, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname at a briefing in Government House, Sokoto.

The statement listed four other contracts revoked by Governor Tambuwal at the Murtala Mohammed Hospital as follows: two additional blocks of wards, landscaping of the hospital, construction of 47 staff quarters and that of the completion of a special work at the hospital which comprises a theatre, mortuary, laundry and others.

READ ALSO: Tambuwal asks service chiefs to resign over growing insecurity

Garba who said that the developments followed the weekly State Executive Council meeting chaired by Tambuwal noted that the contracts were cancelled because the jobs had been abandoned.

He said; “The contracts were revoked because the jobs were abandoned by the contractors while assuring that due process will be followed in re-awarding the contracts to more competent and dedicated contractors.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Continue Reading

Politics

Zoning system, though not constitutional, is a strategy for winning elections –Ganduje

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 13, 2021

By

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has declared that though, zoning system is not in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is a strategy for winning elections.

Governor Ganduje who made the admission on Friday as a guest on Channels Television while reacting to a question of which zone should produce the 2023 presidency, also said that the southern region of the country should be allowed to produce the next president of Nigeria.

“The southern part of the country but there should be a consensus of the members.

“Zoning system, even though it is not in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is a strategy for winning elections.” Ganduje said.

READ ALSO: Millions of Nigerians waiting to join APC because of our good governance —Ganduje

Speaking further during the TV interview, Ganduje said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2023 presidential election, adding that the ruling party has done well for Nigerians.

“I think in 2023, APC will win the election because more people are coming into the party. Though we lost some governors because of intraparty problems, at the same time some are coming into the party.

“Also there is a very strong movement now to reconcile the major actors and I think that is also making the party stronger,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Continue Reading

Trending