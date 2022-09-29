Lawan gives up, accepts court judgement stopping his return bid to Senate

Senate President Ahmad Lawan says he will not appeal the ruling of a Federal High Court in Damaturu on Wednesday, which recognised Bashir Machina as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Yobe North Senatorial district ahead of the 2023 general elections.

After losing out in his quest to grab the presidential ticket of the APC, Lawan had tried to usurp Machina who had won the Yobe North ticket when the state party chapter organised another primary that saw him pick the ticket.

Machina had then gone to court to reclaim his mandate and in the judgement, the court ruled that Machina was the authentic winner of the APC primary election and ordered the party to transmit his name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as its candidate.

While accepting defeat in a statement on Thursday, Lawan said he would not be seeking re-election to the Senate as he has agreed not to appeal a court ruling that nullified his candidacy.

The statement entitled “Court Judgement on Yobe North Senatorial District Candidacy” reads:

“Yesterday, Wednesday, 28th September, 2022, the Federal High Court in Damaturu delivered judgement on the rightful candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 2023 National Assembly elections.

“The said judgement disqualifies my candidature and therefore my participation in the elections.

“After due consultations with my political associates, supporters and well-wishers, I have decided not to appeal against the judgement. I accept the judgement.

“At this juncture, I deem it appropriate to thank His Excellency, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam for the leadership role in the APC political family in Yobe State. I also thank His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni for the support and brotherhood.

“To my constituents, I thank you all for your unflinching support, loyalty and unreserved commitment to the course of building our people and Yobe North Senatorial District and indeed Yobe State.

“I want to assure you that I will continue to serve you in my personal and any other capacity at all times.

“We journeyed together for a long time, and this journey will remain a life long journey. It has been a wonderful relationship and it can only get stronger. I am indebted to you all. Alhamdulillah.”

