Lawan lacks the skills to rule Nigeria — Ex-Gov Shettima

The former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, said on Friday the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, was unfit to rule a complex country like Nigeria.

Shettima, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said Lawan lacks the requisite experience and administrative skill set to govern the country.

He stressed that the Senate President’s several years in the Senate would not make him the fitting candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The ex-governor urged the APC to field a candidate with deep knowledge of politics and economy to retain power in 2023.

Shettima said: “Ahmed Lawan is my kinsman who holds me in high esteem. I played a very prominent role in his emergence as the Senate President against my own man, Ali Ndume. But leadership goes beyond sentiments.

“He has spent 20 years in the Senate. He has a Ph.D. in Geography. He spent many years in academia before joining the political industry. He doesn’t have the administrative skill set to rule a complex country like Nigeria. This is the million-dollar fact. His brand name doesn’t sell.”

