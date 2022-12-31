Lawan reaffirms National Assembly’s commitment to credible elections in 2023

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Saturday the National Assembly would support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the efforts to conduct credible elections in 2023.

Lawan, who stated this in his New Year Message, also encouraged Nigerians to take an active part in the elections.

He noted that the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 had given hope to the country’s electoral process.

Lawan said: “We appreciate and commend our citizens for having faith in our nation and for always supporting efforts at building a virile nation.

“The Ninth National Assembly has been a very active participant in this process of nation-building.

“At our inception in 2019, we set out a robust Legislative Agenda to advance our collective aspirations as a nation and make positive impacts in the lives of our people.

“As a Senate that works for Nigerians, we have remained unwavering in our commitment to the Agenda.

“First and foremost, we have enhanced stability in governance through productive cross-party collaboration with the other arms of government, particularly the Executive.

“This has yielded fruits in the unprecedented number of quality Bills passed by the National Assembly and duly signed into law by the President.

“Some of the most critical of such Bills that have been signed into law include the Deep Offshore and inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (Amendment) Act, 2019, Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, Nigeria Police Reform Act, 2020, Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, and Electoral Act, 2022, just to mention a few. These are critical legislative interventions relevant to the promotion of good governance in our dear nation.

“For instance, the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill 2022 has rekindled interest in political participation in our country and raised confidence in our electoral process. We passed this Bill early enough and with some innovations to guarantee better conduct of our elections, especially beginning from the 2023 elections.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now