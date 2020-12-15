Lawan swears in ex-Gov Dickson, other newly elected senators

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has sworn in former Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West) and three other newly elected senators.

The three other senators are Mr Cleopas Moses, Bayelsa Central; Professor Nora Dadu’ut, Plateau South and Tokunbo Abiru, Lagos East.

They were sworn in during the Senate plenary on Tuesday, December 15 in Abuja.

The senators won the recent bye-elections conducted in their senatorial districts.

While Dickson and Moses emerged under the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dadu’ut and Abiru were elected under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

