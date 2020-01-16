Lawan, Yobe Council of Chiefs condemn attack on Emir of Potiskum

The attack on the First Class Emir of Potiskum, Yobe State, His Royal Highness Alhaji Umaru Bubaram Ibn Wuriwa Bauya by gunmen has been condemned in strong terms by the Yobe State Council of Chiefs, as well as President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Speaking through its Chairman, Emir of Fika, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa, the Council of Chiefs said that the deadly terror attack on the convoy of Emir of Pataskum by armed men on the outskirts of Kaduna along Kaduna-Zaria expressway was unfortunate.

The Emir of Fika who spoke through his Media Aide, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar in Potiskum town on Thursday, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Potiskum Emirate Council and its entire people.

READ ALSO: SOKOTO: Gov Tambuwal appoints aide, 3 others as perm secs

He said; “We are deeply saddened by the news on the gun attack, which was carried out against the convoy of His Royal Highness Alhaji Umaru Bubaram Ibn Wuriwa Bauya.

“We once again condemn this heinous gunmen attack and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the injured and convey our condolences to the Potiskum Emirate Council and entire people.”

On his part, Lawan expressed his condolence with the Emir and the families of those killed in the sad incident, and also prayed for speedy recovery of the Emir and others who were injured.

Lawan called on the security agencies to ensure that everyone with a hand in the heinous crime is brought to justice, and also called on the security agencies to ensure quick rescue of those who were abducted in the incident.

Gunmen on Tuesday night attacked the convoy of the Emir around Maraban Jos on Kaduna-Zaria road, killing some of the Emir’s aides and leaving others injured.

The Emir was said to have been on a tour of traditional institutions across the North as part of preparations for the official commissioning of the Potiskum Central Mosque scheduled for January 18, 2020, when the incident happened.

Join the conversation

Opinions