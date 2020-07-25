Lawlessness forced me out of APC – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Saturday he dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) over lawlessness on the part of some leaders of the ruling party.

Obaseki, who stated this during the flag off of his governorship election campaign, said he would not return to lawlessness no matter the provocation.

The governor defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in June after he was disqualified from the APC governorship primaries over alleged discrepancies in his university and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates.

He said: “We left them (APC) because of their lawlessness. We will not, no matter how provoked, resort to the same lawlessness. I want to thank you and assure you that God has given us victory.

The governor promised to transform the state, adding that such transformation would lead to the transformation of the country.

READ ALSO: APC accuses Obaseki of emptying Edo treasury

He insisted that his decision to put the people first, above any other interests, cost him the APC governorship ticket.

Obaseki said: “This mandate that has been given to us is simple. What you (PDP) are saying as a party is, we like what you have done in the last four years. Please go back, continue, and improve on what you have done.

“In the last four years, we put our people first. Nothing else matters more than our people even though that put us in trouble. But we didn’t care because the voice of our people is the voice of God.

“Because we were working for our people, God Almighty has supported us. That is why we are here today because what has happened to us in the politics of this country can best be described as miraculous.

“We stood up, courageous, believing in God, and believing in our people, believing in ourselves. We fought and God searched our hearts and saw that all we were doing was for Him and the people of Edo, so He stood by us.”

Join the conversation

Opinions