Lawmaker accuses Nigerian govt of shielding corruption within NDDC | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Lawmaker accuses Nigerian govt of shielding corruption within NDDC
The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Essien Ayi, on Tuesday, accused the Presidency of allowing corruption to fester within the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Ayi’s rationale was hinged on the fact that the Federal Government was yet to institute a substantive NDDC board in order to entrench checks and balances within the commission.
Ayi, who represents Calabar-Akpabuyo-Bakassi Federal Constituency, spoke on Tuesday after handing over equipment for different trade and vocations to empower the last set of 130 beneficiaries in his constituency.
“The presidency in aiding illegality by not inaugurating the NDDC board and allowing endless operation of the commission with a caretaker committee and Sole Administrator.”
Read also: Nigeria can’t progress with current level of corruption —Ganduje
“The act setting up the NDDC provides for a board, chairman and managing director on a rotational basis among the states in the region. There is no provision for a caretaker committee or sole administrator and as such, running the commission without them is illegal.
“I don’t know why Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has refused to inaugurate the NDDC board that has been screened by the National Assembly.
“Nobody is against the forensic audit and it cannot conflict with the work of a substantive board and so they cannot stop the inauguration of the board because of a forensic audit,” the lawmaker noted.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
