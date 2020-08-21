Lawmaker arraigned, remanded in prison for alleged robbery, abduction

An All Progressives Congress (APC) member and Benue State House of Assembly lawmaker, Jonathan Agbidye was on Friday remanded in prison over alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and abduction.

Agbidye, who represents Katsina-East state constituency, in the state assembly was arraigned and remanded in custody alongside one Denen Zuamo.

They were arraigned before a Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court by the police in the state.

The police prosecuting counsel, Mr. Fidelis Ogbobe told the court at the hearing of the matter that on May 22, 2018, a Toyota Hilux van with registration number SWA-215-FM and other valuables belonging to Apin Public Health Initiatives was snatched at gunpoint along Katsina/Ala –Tordonga road in Katsina/Ala Local Government Area of Benue State to an unknown destination.

“During Police investigation, Mr. Agbidye and Zuamo of Katsina/Ala township were arrested with the said vehicle which had been re-registered with the number MKD-992-AD in Makurdi,” Ogbobe said.

He added that police investigation further reveals that Messr. Agbidye, Zuamo, and others now at large, said to belong to a gang of armed robbers and terrorists, headed by one wanted kingpin, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Ghana’ conspired and snatched, robbed and also abducted the staff of Apin Public Health Initiatives.

Ogbobe continued, “The accused persons committed the offense contrary to section 1(2) A and B and section 6(b) of the Robbery and Fire Arms (Special Provisions) Act, 2004, and Hostage, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Law of Benue State, 2017.”

For want of jurisdiction, no plea was taken in the matter.

The prosecuting counsel, meanwhile, told the court that a probe into the matter was ongoing and applied for another date to enable the police complete their investigation.

His request was not opposed by the

counsel to the accused persons, Mr. Terhemen Aorabee.

However, Aorabee told the court that he would formally apply for the bail of his clients on another date.

Consequently, the trial Chief Magistrate adjourned the case to October 12, 2020, for further mention.

