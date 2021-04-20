Lawmaker charges youths to vie for leadership positions | Ripples Nigeria

Delta state legislator, Fred Martins, on Monday, challenged Nigerian youths to participate in politics by vying for leadership positions.

He stated this while formally opening a two-day capacity workshop for the state Youth Parliament in Asaba.

The lawmaker, represented by another member representing Isoko South Constituency in the state Assembly, Mr Ferguson Onwo, commended the state government for constituting the State Youth Parliament.

According to Martins who is also chairman, Delta House Committee on Youths and Sports Development, the youth was expected to take optimum advantage of the platform to achieve their political ambitions.

He said: “I want to first thank God for this opportunity given to us, especially the youths in the state for this noble idea.

“This idea, no doubt, is indeed noble and it is also a blessing to our youths.

“I wish to, therefore, encourage young people to aspire for leadership positions.

“You should take advantage of this opportunity to enhance your political profile.”

The two-day workshop, which is a brainchild of the state Ministry of Youth Development, was themed “Understanding Legislative Procedures And Youth Engagement.”

