Lawmaker confirms Boko Haram flags mounted in Niger villages, as Senate debates insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (representing Niger East) has confirmed that the Boko Haram sect has hoisted its flag in some villages in his home state.

He made the revelation on Tuesday at plenary as the Senate debates the spate of insecurity in many parts of the country in the last few weeks.

Senator Musa spoke while he moved a motion on a matter of urgent national importance titled: “The activities of bandits and Boko Haram terrorist in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi Local Government Areas of Niger State has taken a dangerous dimension: Urgent need for Federal Government to deploy troops and other security apparatus to immediately bring an end to the menace of insurgency and terrorism in Niger State and other parts of Nigeria.”

More to come…

