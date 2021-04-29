 Lawmaker details how gunmen attacked his convoy twice | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Lawmaker details how gunmen attacked his convoy twice

Published

41 mins ago

on

Bandits unleashing havoc across the country have become more emboldened,going by the narrative of a lawmaker from Edo State, Senator Clifford Ordia.

Odia who spoke at plenary on Wednesday recounted his ordeal during an encounter with the criminals.

Ordia, a PDP lawmaker, heads the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts.

During his narrative, he stated that the suspected bandits on Monday attacked his convoy twice under 24 hours at different locations on the Okene-Lokoja and Lokoja-Abaji axis.

This was during a return trip to Abuja from his country home in Edo State, Ordia stated.

He said during the exchange of fire between the criminals and security officers attached to him, three policemen sustained wounds from gunshots.

The lawmaker also said one of the wounded policemen was in a critical condition, but responding to treatment in one of the hospitals in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Lawmaker claims DSS refused to tender report on Pantami’s past during screening

Though lucky to have escaped unhurt, Ordia said his vehicle was riddled with bullets.

“I’m seriously traumatised by the horrible experience,” he said.

“We were coming from Edo state, somewhere between Okene and Lokoja, when we met these suspected bandits, they opened fire on my convoy. The gallant policemen had to immediately return fire.

“The other security vehicle behind had to immediately join them and they were able to repel the suspected bandits. During the exchange, three of the policemen sustained gunshot wounds. One of them was critically injured. We had to immediately rush them to a Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“They did their best and were able to stabilise them. I had to immediately put a call across to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja to be on standby. One of the policemen had a bullet lodged close to his liver.

“We met another setback around Abaji. There was traffic because of the incident and because we had to save the lives of the wounded policemen, we decided to make a move. They opened fire on us. Some vigilantes had to join the policemen and they were chased into the bush.

“That was how I survived that attack. If you see all my vehicles, you’ll see how the bullets damaged them. But I’m glad that we all survived. I must salute the gallantry of our policemen. If given the right equipment, they can do a lot and protect Nigerians.”

Ordia beseeched the Federal Government to rejig the security architecture in order to arrest the deteriorating security situation across the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 days ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports11 hours ago

UCL: Man City take control of PSG tie after comeback win in Paris

Manchester City are in control of their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain after securing a 2-1 first leg...
Sports13 hours ago

Ordega leaves China, joins Spanish club Levante on two-year contract

Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega has completed a move from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua to Spanish Iberdola side Levante. The...
Sports18 hours ago

Federer to auction Grand Slam shoes, racquets, others to support foundation

Roger Federer is set to auction off some of the items he used on court during his journey to a...
Sports1 day ago

Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi

Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
Sports2 days ago

EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...

Latest Tech News

Latest18 hours ago

Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Latest2 days ago

Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
Latest3 days ago

OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
Latest5 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Latest6 days ago

Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
Latest7 days ago

USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...