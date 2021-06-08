Lawmaker raises the alarm, says killer herdsmen have invaded Ogun communities | Ripples Nigeria

Senator Tolu Odebiyo, the lawmaker representing Ogun West Senatorial district in the National Assembly, has raised the alarm over an alleged invasion of some communities by killer herdsmen in the Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Odebiyi’s call on Tuesday, came after three people who had fled the recent crisis in Igangan, Oyo State, to seek refuge in the Sagada, Imeko/Afon area of the state, were reportedly killed by unknown bandits suspected to be herdsmen.

According to the Senator, the deceased were reportedly killed by the suspected herdsmen who had trailed the victims to the area.

In a statement issued by Odebiyi’s media aide, the lawmaker called on security agencies to ensure the protection of lives and property in and around the local government area and Ogun State at large.

He added that the fleeing Igangan killer herdsmen were now making incursions into Sagada, Imeko, Afon and other adjoining areas in Yewa North with the people now living in fear of attacks.

Read also: Lawmakers decry Twitter ban by Nigerian govt, say it’s a constitutional violation

“The Ogun West Senator who is deeply concerned about the current spate of killings that pervade the length and breadth of the country described this act as alarming,” the statement reads.

“Recent report has it that three persons were killed in Imeko, Ogun State, by fleeing herdsmen from Igangan in Oyo State, on Sunday, 6th June, 2021.

“The victims, according to the report, also confirmed by the Balogun of Imeko Isale, Chief Ganiu Akinyele were Femi Bara, John Taiwo and Tunde Taiwo. The victims were killed and the motorcycle they rode on, taken away while coming from Ologede around 11 pm on Sunday.

“The Senator calls on security agencies to live up to their responsibilities in stemming the tide and addressing this troubling trend in our society by beefing up security in and around Yewa North and Ogun State as a whole.”

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions